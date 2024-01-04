Second set of Jeffrey Epstein court filings unsealed in New York

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefiting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on March 15, 2005.

A second batch of court filings related to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed in New York on Thursday.

The release comes a day after the first group of more than three dozen court filings were unsealed, making public names of people associated with Epstein.

The fact that peoples' names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoing.

The new filings Thursday comprise 19 exhibits, totaling 327 pages of previously sealed court documents.

