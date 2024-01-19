Here are two child credits parents can take advantage of this tax season

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

How the child tax credit works

The child tax credit is meant to help families navigating the expense of raising a child. "The intent behind the child tax credit is to give parents a bit of a break," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. The child tax credit was temporarily expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic, but expired at the end of 2021. Now, lawmakers are considering an $87 billion bipartisan tax agreement that could once again boost the child tax credit starting in 2023. The changes proposed earlier this week would retroactively boost the maximum refundable tax break to $1,800 per qualifying child for 2023, up from the current limit of $1,600. The limit would increase to $1,900 for tax year 2024, and $2,000 for tax year 2025, along with inflation adjustments. "The child tax credit is very broadly applied," Rossman said. It's "something that all parents can claim within the income thresholds," he added. For 2023, the credit starts to phase out for those with an annual income of $200,000 or more, or $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

How the child and dependent care tax credit works