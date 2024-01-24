Gen Z, millennials are less worried about fraud than older generations. But they have a unique risk

Younger adults are less worried about financial fraud than are older generations, a recent study found.

Only 15% of Gen Z and 20% of millennials are concerned about falling victim to stolen money or assets through deceptive tactics, according to a Bank of America Better Money Habits survey of 1,000 respondents. By comparison, about 27% of Gen X and 27% of baby boomers feel at risk of fraud.

"Younger generations are still navigating financial literacy and [are] still understanding the pitfalls" of fraud, said Jennifer Ehresman, head of client protection for consumer and small business at Bank of America.

Younger cohorts also tend to believe they are less exposed to fraud thanks to the immediacy of online banking apps; the accessibility allows them to check account transactions in real time, Ehresman said.

"They feel more connected in the flow of financials," she added.

However, believing they can spot and report fraud quickly may offer a false sense of security.

It's true that older adults tend to have bigger account balances on the line. But that doesn't mean younger generations can't experience severe consequences, said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

"Their credit may not be as strong ... they don't have that much wiggle room in their budget. Financial fraud is a really big deal and can be really impactful," Schulz said.