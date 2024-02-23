Asia markets inch higher as investors await China house prices data

Hong Kong, a British colony from the 1840s to 1997, grew into an international finance center just off the coast of mainland China.

Asia-Pacific markets inched higher Friday, with investors awaiting data on China's property prices to assess any signs of improvement in the debt-laden real estate sector.

Japan stocks were closed for trading on Friday for the Emperor's Birthday holiday. Japan markets led gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 closing at a new all-time high of 39,098.68, surpassing the previous record of 38,915.87 set in 1989.

Investors will monitor China house prices data for January. At the end of last year, the country's troubled property market clocked its worst declines in new home prices in nearly nine years.