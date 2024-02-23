Asia markets inch higher as investors await China house prices data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets inched higher Friday, with investors awaiting data on China's property prices to assess any signs of improvement in the debt-laden real estate sector.
Japan stocks were closed for trading on Friday for the Emperor's Birthday holiday. Japan markets led gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 closing at a new all-time high of 39,098.68, surpassing the previous record of 38,915.87 set in 1989.
Investors will monitor China house prices data for January. At the end of last year, the country's troubled property market clocked its worst declines in new home prices in nearly nine years.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq rose 0.2%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,655, pointing to a lower open compared with the HSI's close of 16,742.95.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%.
Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after chip giant Nvidia posted quarterly results that far exceeded estimates, boosting the tech sector.
The benchmark index gained 2.11% to close at 5,087.03, its best day since January 2023. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96%, recording its best day since February 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18%, to close above 39,000 for the first time and at a new high of 39,069.11.
— CNBC's Pia Singh and Yun Li contributed to this report.
— Weizhen Tan
— Ganesh Rao
Stocks surge on Thursday
Here's how the major indexes closed:
- The S&P 500 gained 2.11% to 5,087.03.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 456.87 points, or 1.18%, to 39,069.11.
- The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.96% to 16,041.62.
— Pia Singh
Oil prices rise as signs point to tightening global crude market
Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid signs of a tightening global market and as the geopolitical outlook in the Middle East remains uncertain.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for April gained 70 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $78.61 a barrel. The Brent contract for April added 64 cents, or 0.77%, to settle at $83.67 a barrel.
The price premium of the first month futures contracts over the following months has increased in recent weeks, according to UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo.
A premium for immediate versus later delivery is typically a sign that the oil market is tightening, Staunovo wrote in a note to clients Thursday.
The geopolitical outlook in the Middle East remains uncertain as the U.S. works toward a cease-fire in Gaza while tensions escalate on the Israel-Lebanon border and in the Red Sea.
— Spencer Kimball
Bitcoin related stocks rise with cryptocurrencies, helped by Nvidia rally and Fed minutes
Stocks tied to the price of bitcoin rose on Thursday, striving to recover losses from the previous session when bitcoin and crypto equities fell in anticipation of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting.
Coinbase and Microstrategy were higher by 5% each in late afternoon trading, while the biggest mining stocks, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, advanced 8% and 4%, respectively.
Bitcoin was higher by more than 1%. Other cryptocurrencies saw even bigger increases, helped by a boost in the stock market following Nvidia's strong earnings, as well as an optimistic tone in the minutes of the Fed's January meeting.
"The market was let down by the January decision … then had to significantly reprice their expectation for rate cuts and 2024 – all of that was priced in heading into the Fed minutes," said Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group, told CNBC. "The balance of risk was tilted towards the reaction that we're seeing today, which is that there wasn't going to be anything worse that was going to come out for the market yesterday."
— Tanaya Macheel