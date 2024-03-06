What the SEC vote on climate disclosures means for investors

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies before Congress on July 19, 2023. Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

'A sensible rule to protect investors'

"Climate risk is financial risk," Elizabeth Derbes, director of financial regulation and climate risk for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a written statement. "This is a sensible rule to protect investors: it gives them access to clear, comparable, relevant information on the measures companies are taking to manage climate risks and opportunities," Derbes said. Overall, transparency around climate risk may be essential for investors to gauge if a company's stock is worth holding or if its stock price is reasonable, experts said — for example, is it too expensive given high exposure to climate risk, or perhaps fairly priced considering it's well positioned? Required disclosures include climate risks that have had — or are reasonably likely to have — a material impact on company business strategy, operations or financial condition, according to the SEC. They also include a company's climate-related goals, transition plans, and costs and losses related to events like hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and sea level rise, the SEC said. "Investors want to be able to accurately price those risks and opportunities as they look medium and longer term at their investments," especially retirement investors who may have a timeline decades in the future, Rachel Curley, director of policy and programs at the U.S. Sustainable Investment Forum, recently told CNBC.

Rule does not include 'Scope 3' disclosures

However, the rule is watered down from its initial version. Derbes and other observers say that dilution hinders investors' ability to accurately gauge risk. For example, the final rule stripped out a requirement to disclose so-called "Scope 3" greenhouse gas emissions. Such planet-warming emissions are those along a corporation's value chain like suppliers of raw material or by customers using a company's products. For many businesses, Scope 3 emissions account for more than 70% of their carbon footprint, Deloitte estimates.

"This is not the rule I would have written," Crenshaw said, citing omissions such as Scope 3 reporting. "They are a bare minimum," though ultimately better than no rule at all, she added. Instead, the final rule will require companies report Scope 1 and 2 emissions if they're deemed material to investors. These are direct emissions caused by company operations and indirect ones from the purchase of energy (from renewable sources or coal-burning power plants, for example). Only "large accelerated filers" and "accelerated filers" must disclose Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These categories include corporations with an aggregate global market value of $700 million or more, and $75 million or more, the SEC said.

Challenges could be forthcoming