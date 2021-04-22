Why the Biden climate plan may be good for some investors

In this article ESGEX

IPX-GB

Yuhan Liao | Moment | Getty Images

The Biden administration is taking aggressive steps to combat climate change. Some investors stand to benefit. President Joe Biden pledged Thursday — Earth Day — to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. That's more than double the country's prior commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, forged by the Obama administration. The White House also unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal last month, with ample measures to curb climate change. The developments may be a tailwind for investors in so-called sustainable or environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds, according to financial advisors.

Biden's infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders at the East Room of the White House on April 22, 2021. Al Drago | Getty Images

And all asset managers aren't created equal when it comes to ESG, Mathers said. Some are seizing on the funds' recent popularity to debut investments, he said. Investors should look for funds that have been around for a while (advisors typically look for a track record of at least three years) and are run by managers authentically focused on sustainable investing. "Everybody has a sustainable fund," Mathers said. "You've got to find people of substance." Authenticity is generally something investors can easily identify from firms' respective websites, based on how prominently they feature values-based investing, he added. Impax Asset Management, Pernassus Investments and Boston Common Asset Management are good starting points for retail investors new to the space, he said. (They are active managers, meaning investors may pay more for access to the funds relative to their index counterparts.)

I'm not creating a whole new investment strategy based on what Biden's doing. Ivory Johnson founder of Delancey Wealth Management

It's also important to remember diversification and asset allocation — investors shouldn't put all their money in solar energy, for example, advisors said. "If someone's in a 60-40 portfolio, I'm not going to take 60% [of my stocks] and buy those sectors," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington. "I might nibble around the ends." Biden's infrastructure proposal contains many elements beyond just climate change. Taken as a whole, such a proposal, if it becomes law, would likely be a boon to different sectors of the economy.

Sectors that could pop

Rotor blades sit on the ground next to a wind turbine under construction at the Avangrid Renewables La Joya wind farm in Encino, New Mexico. Cate Dingley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Those sectors include basic materials, utilities and industrials, said Rusty Vanneman, chief investment strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions in Omaha, Nebraska. (Building and upgrading roads and bridges, for example, would require construction equipment and materials like cement, advisors said of the thinking.) And, somewhat conveniently, those sectors are among ones poised to jump when there's higher inflation. Some economists and advisors believe inflation is likely to ramp up due to additional federal spending from the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package passed in March. That came on top of two other large pandemic aid bills totaling more than $3 trillion. "I'm not creating a whole new investment strategy based on what Biden's doing," Johnson said.

"Biden's plan reinforces what's already happening, which is inflation," he added. "And when you have inflation, you buy these sectors. "If Biden makes you rich off of it, fine." However, federal officials like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have brushed off projections of rampant inflation, saying the job market has a ways to recover before that's a concern. Chat Reynders, CEO and chairman of Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management in Boston, said some of the larger opportunities may be outside of the classic companies people associate with infrastructure, including those in materials and earth-moving equipment. Instead, they may be investments in "new technologies to prepare the country for a more sustainable, climate friendly and energy-efficient future."

Stick to your plan and keep a long-term perspective in sight. Kristian Finfrock founder of Retirement Income Strategies

Reynders believes the bill will make it promising to invest in new electric-grid technologies, alternative energy solutions, electric transportation, 5G technologies, automation and robotics, machine learning and AI applications. However, not all financial advisors are necessarily bullish. The Biden administration has telegraphed his green-energy push for a while, and much of the envisioned investment gains may already be priced into the market, said Michael McClary, chief investment officer at Valmark Financial Group in Akron, Ohio.

Beyond the headlines