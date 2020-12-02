If your Apple HomePod refuses to play certain songs, here's how to fix it

As part of a recent home upgrade project, I moved my stereo and LPs down into the basement and bought an Apple HomePod for the living room upstairs. It was meant to be a solution to play music at meals and other times when the family's together.

The set-up process was simple. It's easy to control music from my iPhone or the ancient iMac we have in the kitchen.

It also sounds great. The bass thumps and the midrange is boosted in a way that carries vocals and melodies well throughout the upstairs level of our house. The HomePod plays any of the millions of songs we want to stream from Apple Music -- we're on the $14.99-per-month family plan -- which lets all of us take turns controlling the music.

But soon I ran into a major problem: It just wouldn't play some songs.

I have more than 4,000 songs in my music library. Many of them are ripped from CDs that are obscure, out-of-print, self-recorded, or otherwise not in the massive Apple Music database.

I've also custom-labeled a bunch of tunes that I ripped from LPs. Side 2 of "Abbey Road" by The Beatles, for instance, has this medley of short back-to-back songs that I'd never want to listen to individually, so I just recorded them all together and dubbed it "Sun King Medley." There is no such song in any music database in the world, but it's always played fine on my iPhone, whether it's connected to wireless headphones or to my car via CarPlay. It works on any computer. It's a music file. It just plays.

But my HomePod refuses to play "Sun King Medley." I can call it up on my phone, and tell the HomePod to play it, but it defaults to some other randomly chosen song in my collection. (For some reason, it really seems to like "Candy's Room" by Bruce Springsteen.)

Two calls with Apple support failed to resolve the problem. I was getting ready to return the HomePod. A $300 music player that can't play a significant percentage of the music I own is a bad deal.

Then I remembered a similar problem I once had when our ancient Mac refused to sync newly ripped CDs to my phone. This led me to a clunky workaround that, while imperfect, at least addresses the basic problem. So I figured I'd share it.