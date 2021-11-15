Spend $20, get $15 back with this American Express small business promotion

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. American Express has been encouraging consumers to spend at small businesses for over a decade, but with many still struggling amid the pandemic, the company is continuing to offer incentives for its cardholders to 'shop small.' And now, for a limited time, eligible Amex cardholders can earn $15 off when they spend $20 at the Shop Small® x ByBlack Amex holiday curation at Showfields. Select highlights what you need to know about the offer, how to register and a few of our favorite American Express cards.

Spend $20, earn $15 back Amex promotions details

With this offer, eligible Amex cardholders will earn $15 back as a statement credit when they spend $20 or more at Showfields's Shop Small® x ByBlack Amex holiday curation. The collection features products from Black-owned small business, ranging from cookies to jewelry to clothing. Using this offer could be a great way to purchase some holiday gifts, save money and support small businesses all at the same time. If you're a current American Express cardholder, be sure to login to your American Express customer portal and scroll down to the Amex offer section. Look for this offer, and add it to your card:

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Brett Holzhauer

Once you add the offer and use the card for purchases on the site, you will receive $15 back as a statement credit. Keep in mind if you have more than one American Express credit card, you can only use this offer on one of your eligible cards, and you must make your purchase by Dec. 31. I logged into my Amex portal this morning and found this offer on my Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. It appears that many accounts are targeted for this offer, so make sure to check if this deal appears on any of your Amex cards.

Our favorite American Express credit cards

