Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Amex encourages cardholders to shop at small businesses with a $5 credit when you spend $10 or more

American Express launched a limited-time offer to encourage cardholders to shop small. Here's what you need to know.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to affect how Americans shop, with small business owners bearing the brunt of the impact of consumers' changing spending habits.

In fact, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-coronavirus levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business, according to the Small Business Recovery Research conducted by American Express.

The good news is that the majority (62%) of consumers say they will prioritize "shopping small" when businesses in their area reopen. And 72% would be interested in shopping at small businesses if there were special discounts or offers.

"We have heard from small businesses that what they need most right now is customers back," said Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO at American Express. "With this in mind we are launching our largest-ever Shop Small offer and are rallying our global community of cardmembers to support their local businesses and shop small."

With this offer, U.S. consumer and business card members can receive $5 back after they spend $10 or more at an eligible U.S. small business. Purchases made in-store, via curbside and online all qualify for this offer.

You can take advantage of this offer up to 10 times starting today, June 29, through September 20, 2020, which means you can get up to $50 back. However, you must enroll by July 26, 2020 at ShopSmall.com.

This offer is limited to one card per cardholder. So if you have the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and American Express Cash Magnet® Card, you can only take advantage of the offer on one card.

You can check which small businesses are part of the promotion by visiting the Shop Small Map.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee with your paid Costco membership
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
4% cash back on eligible gas (for first $7,000/yr., then 1%)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
125,000 Hilton Honors bonus point welcome offer
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Earn 12X Hilton Honors points at U.S. supermarkets through July 2020
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards