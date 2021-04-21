Apple just introduced a new way for families to share the Apple Card and build credit together

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Card Family, a new way for people to share their Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending and even build credit together.

"There's been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay in the press release. "Apple Card Family lets people build their credit history together equally."

Apple Card Family will be available in the U.S. come May, and it will allow two people to co-own an Apple Card and share their credit lines. It's similar adding an authorized user to your credit card, with some important distinctions:

Apple Card customers can add up to five people above the age of 13 and in their Family Sharing group to their Apple Card account through their digital wallet.

Users over 18 can be added as co-owners and merge their credit lines to get the flexibility of a combined credit limit.

Parents can set spending limits and controls for their children's spending.

All members of the Family Sharing group can track spending on their iPhones.

All account activity, including positive or negative payment history, will be reported to credit bureaus for participants who opt in to credit reporting as well as all the Apple Card co-owners.

Apple Card also offers Daily Cash, which gives up to 3% cash back on eligible purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Store locations, on apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store, and for Apple services, plus 2% cash back every time cardholders use Apple Card with Apply Pay.

Apple Card has also extended 3% Daily Cash for purchases made on the Apple Card with Apple Pay to select merchants, including Uber and Uber Eats, Walgreens, Nike, Panera, T-Mobile and ExxonMobil. For purchases made with the titanium Apple Card, users get 1% Daily Cash.

And with no credit card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card, the titanium Apple Card is more secure than any other physical credit card.

If you're looking to get a little extra bang for your buck, while teaching the whole family about credit and responsible spending, now may be the time to look into the no-fee Apple Card.