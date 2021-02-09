Azlo business checking accounts are closing—what now?

Azlo, a small business bank with fee-free checking account options, is closing its doors in early 2021. The company announced on Jan. 7 that current Azlo customers will need to transition to a new bank, and it recently outlined a phased account closure schedule on its website.

Current customers' accounts will close by March 31, 2021, but certain features (such as invoicing) will drop off before then. Account holders should transfer their accounts sooner rather than later so they don't risk missing payments in the process.

Moving your money from one bank to another is arguably easier than ever thanks to the availability of digital banking solutions and mobile apps.

And there are a few fee-free alternatives — like BlueVine small business checking and Novo — both which have features that former Azlo customers may like.

While both options are good for freelancers and small biz owners, BlueVine is a slightly more robust option. Customers can earn up 1.0% on their checking account balance up to $100,000, get their first two checkbooks free and access fee-free ATM transactions at up to 38,000+ MoneyPass® locations nationally. BlueVine is also accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP loans) through March 31, 2021.

Novo, on the other hand, refunds all ATM fees and is great for digital entrepreneurs because of its notable tech perks. New account holders can get up to $3,000 in Google Cloud credits, $150 toward Google Ads and 40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online to help streamline bookkeeping and invoicing. Novo also allots the first $20,000 in credit card transactions as fee-free when you link your account with Stripe.

Neither BlueVine nor Novo charge monthly maintenance fees or set minimum balance requirements.