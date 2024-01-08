These are the 4 cheapest and best Texas car insurance companies

Getting car insurance in Texas doesn't have to be a big expense. It tends to be close to the American average for car insurance costs, with the typical Texan paying $2,019 for full coverage, and $565 for minimum coverage according to Bankrate data. It's possible to get the best deal for you by shopping around and comparing prices, whether you're living in Austin, Houston, Dallas or any other Texas city. Here are the four best and cheapest car insurance companies in Texas. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)

Best car insurance in Texas

Best overall

Allstate Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Allstate offers auto insurance customers a total of 14 discounts in addition to a pay-per-mile car insurance program. It offers quotes by phone, through an agent, or online. The company also offers a number of other insurance products to bundle your coverage and save. Pros Quotes available online Cons Slightly above average NAIC complaint index Learn More View More

Who's this for? Allstate offers competitive coverage for Texas residents looking for affordable coverage from a well-known insurer. Standout benefits: Allstate offers online quotes for those who are shopping around. It offers several discounts, including discounts for bundling your coverage, owning a new car and discounts for students. Allstate also has pay-per-mile car insurance available in Texas that could be a good fit for those who drive less, including those who use alternative transportation or work from home. Average annual Texas sample premium: $391 [ Jump to more details ]

Texas Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Texas Farm Bureau's auto insurance is a strong choice for Texas residents, as it's earned accolades for customer satisfaction and offers relatively affordable rates compared to those we considered. Pros Highly rated for customer satisfaction Cons Quotes not available online Learn More View More

Who's this for? As its name suggests, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is available exclusively to residents of the Lonestar State. It is highly rated for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power in the state. Standout benefits: Texas Farm Bureau Insurance offers discounts for those who have gone without a claim in three years, a discount for students under age 25 with a B average, and a discount for vehicles with factory-installed safety features, among other discounts. Average annual Texas sample premium: $406 [ Jump to more details ]

Best from a big-name insurer

Farmers Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Farmers sells car insurance in every state except Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia and offers a whopping 23 discounts. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers 23 types of discounts

Below-average NAIC complaints

Ability to bundle coverage with other products Cons Not all discounts are available in every state

Average premium for maximum coverage is higher than the national average Learn More View More

Who's this for? Farmers stood out for its competitive rates in Texas, compared to the other big-name companies we considered. Standout benefits: For those who have a Farmers homeowners insurance policy, this insurer could be even more competitive with a bundling discount. Average annual Texas sample premium: $470 [ Jump to more details ]

Best for military members and veterans

USAA Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights USAA's auto insurance is available in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and some international locations. In addition to low rates and coverage options for unique circumstances, such as for active-duty members, customers have access to an intuitive mobile app. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lowest average premium for minimum coverage

Highest customer satisfaction ranking

Superior discounts for military members Cons Only available to military members, veterans and their immediate family members Learn More View More

Who's this for? USAA offers those who have served in the military (and their qualifying family members) relatively affordable car insurance rates along with strong records for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Standout benefits: USAA's car insurance rates and coverage are consistently competitive, and we've highlighted the brand as one of the best for those with military affiliations. Average annual Texas sample premium: $456 [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top Texas car insurance companies

Allstate

Allstate stood out for its competitive rates, resulting in it being the lowest average of the companies we considered. Its strong ratings for financial strength and customer satisfaction make it a standout in terms of quality, too. A.M. Best Rating A+ J.D. Power score (Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking) 813.4 out of 1,000 NAIC complaint index (Average is 1) 1.02, about average [ Return to summary ]

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been selling insurance policies since 1952. The company also offers homeowners insurance, farm and ranch insurance and life insurance. A.M. Best Rating A- J.D. Power score (Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking) 824 out of 1,000 NAIC complaint index (Average is 1) 0.15, lower than average [ Return to summary ]

Farmers

Farmers is one of the largest insurance companies in the country. It offers competitive prices in addition to a generous number of discounts, making it an affordable option for many Texas drivers. You can save on coverage by enrolling in paperless billing, bundling other insurance products, paying premiums on time and completing other tasks. A.M. Best Rating A J.D. Power score (Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking) 801.5 out of 1,000 NAIC complaint index (Average is 1) 2.81, higher than average [ Return to summary ]

USAA

While it's only available to those affiliated with the U.S. military, generally including military members and their spouses and children, USAA's auto insurance is a strong option for those who are eligible. It's consistently one of our top picks and offers competitive rates in Texas. Members have access to many discounts, including multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts, a good student discount and a legacy discount. A.M. Best Rating A++ J.D. Power score (Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking) 877 out of 1,000 NAIC complaint index (Average is 1) 0.34, lower than average [ Return to summary ]

FAQs How much is car insurance in Texas per month? Car insurance in Texas tends to cost between $32.58 per month and $39.17 per month, based on the companies we analyzed. However, this is only liability car insurance, or coverage that would protect you financially from damage you cause. To repair or replace your car after an accident or a natural disaster, you'll need full coverage car insurance, which adds collision and comprehensive coverage. Who has the cheapest car insurance in Texas? According to the data we gathered, Allstate offered the most affordable car insurance coverage in Texas, with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance a close second. How can I lower my car insurance in Texas? It's possible to lower the amount you'll pay for car insurance with a few tips: Work on your credit. Your credit score can be used in calculating your auto insurance prices. In general, the higher your credit score, the lower your auto insurance rates. Raising your credit score could help lower your car insurance bill.

Your credit score can be used in calculating your auto insurance prices. In general, the higher your credit score, the lower your auto insurance rates. Raising your credit score could help lower your car insurance bill. Bundle with other insurance coverages. Several top insurers offer more than just auto insurance. Whether you rent your home or own it, bundling your renters insurance or homeonwers insurance could help you save. If you have other things to cover, like an RV, motorcycle or a boat, consider bundling them with your auto insurance for more savings.

Several top insurers offer more than just auto insurance. Whether you rent your home or own it, bundling your renters insurance or homeonwers insurance could help you save. If you have other things to cover, like an RV, motorcycle or a boat, consider bundling them with your auto insurance for more savings. Pay your premiums in full. Some insurers offer discounts for paying in full rather than paying monthly. If you can cover the cost upfront, it could be worth it.

Bottom line

Texans have many options when it comes to insuring their vehicles. To find the right one for you, get several quotes with the same levels of coverage and deductibles and compare the premiums.

