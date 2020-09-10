This is the best credit card mobile app for 2020—plus tips on what to look for in a mobile app

Credit card mobile apps are essential for managing your account on the go. You can quickly view your balance, make bill payments and redeem rewards all from the palm of your hand.

While most major card issuers provide mobile apps, not all are created equal. American Express ranks the highest in U.S. credit card app satisfaction, with a score of 886 — which is 21 points above the average 865, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

The annual study measures overall satisfaction in mobile app navigation, speed, visual appeal and information/content. Bank of America (874) and Chase (873) follow American Express for second and third place respectively.

A high mobile app ranking goes hand-in-hand with high customer satisfaction scores. Amex also takes the top spot in customer satisfaction among national issuers (838). This is the tenth time the issuer has earned the top spot in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. Discover (837) and Bank of America (812) round out the top three issuers.

CNBC Select breaks down the important features you should look for in a credit card mobile app.