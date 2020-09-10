This is the best credit card mobile app for 2020—plus tips on what to look for in a mobile app

Credit card mobile apps are essential for managing your account on the go. You can quickly view your balance, make bill payments and redeem rewards all from the palm of your hand.
While most major card issuers provide mobile apps, not all are created equal. American Express ranks the highest in U.S. credit card app satisfaction, with a score of 886 — which is 21 points above the average 865, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.
The annual study measures overall satisfaction in mobile app navigation, speed, visual appeal and information/content. Bank of America (874) and Chase (873) follow American Express for second and third place respectively.
A high mobile app ranking goes hand-in-hand with high customer satisfaction scores. Amex also takes the top spot in customer satisfaction among national issuers (838). This is the tenth time the issuer has earned the top spot in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. Discover (837) and Bank of America (812) round out the top three issuers.
CNBC Select breaks down the important features you should look for in a credit card mobile app.
If you’re in the market for a new credit card, it’s a good idea to consider the features included in the mobile app. After all, a strong mobile app can allow you to get key account information at a glance and make payments at any time.
Here's an overview of what to look for in a credit card mobile app, including features measured in J.D. Power's study:
The next time you look for a credit card, consider if the mobile app offers these features. You can speak to a customer service representative or read online reviews to see what's offered.
The card issuers that top J.D. Power's list of best mobile apps offer a variety of credit cards depending on your needs. If you frequently buy groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers an industry-leading 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
$95
0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
If you prefer a simple cash-back program, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® has you covered.
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Meanwhile, the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has rewards geared toward travel and dining.
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Receive 50,000 bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$95
N/A
17.49% - 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
