5 best small business loans for women of 2024

Who's this for? Kiva is worth considering if you don't need to borrow a large amount of money. It is a non-profit crowdfunding platform that offers microloans of up to $15,000 with a mission of unlocking capital for underserved communities. Standout benefits: Kiva stands out for charging 0% interest and no fees. It also doesn't have traditional business and credit score requirements. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? OnDeck loans have a minimum 625 FICO credit score requirement, making it a more accessible option for applicants with lower credit scores. Standout benefits: OnDeck has a quick application process and can provide same-day funding for term loans up to $100,000, depending on your state. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? Funding Circle can be appealing to borrowers who may need more time to pay off their balances. It offers offers repayment terms that range from three months to 7 years. A longer repayment term typically means you'll make smaller monthly payments, but you may end up paying in interest over the life of the loan. Standout benefits: Borrowers can receive funding in as little as 48 hours and will not be charged prepayment penalties for paying off their loan early. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? Fora Financial is ideal for female business owners who need to borrow higher amounts of money. It offers loans as high as $1.5 million, which is considerably more than what's offered by many competitors.



Standout benefits: Fora Financial allows borrowers to apply for additional funding paying off at least 60% of the original loan amount. Not only does it not charge prepayment penalties, but it offers prepayment discounts. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? Accion Opportunity Fund stands out for offering borrowers the opportunity to receive coaching and access to other business tools and educational resources. Standout benefits: This lender offers customizable loan terms and considers a variety of factors beyond just your credit score to determine eligibility, giving applicants with lower scores a chance to get funding. [ Jump to more details ]

Kiva

Kiva is a non-profit peer-based lending platform that has helped fund over $1.6 billion in loans so far. It offers loans of up to $15,000 with 0% interest. After you apply for a loan, you'll have up to 15 days to invite friends and family to lend to you and after that, you'll have up to 30 days to make your campaign public to Kiva's network of lenders. Loan amounts Up to $15,000 Eligibility requirements You must be over 18 years old and using the loan for business purposes. You and your business must be based in the United States. Your business must not be engaged in multi-level marketing or direct sales, illegal activities or financial investing. You also can't be in foreclosure, bankruptcy or under any liens. Finally, you'll need to invite a small number of your friends and family to make a loan to you to prove your creditworthiness. Loan terms Up to 3 years [ Return to account summary ]

OnDeck

OnDeck has disbursed over $15 billion to U.S. businesses and boasts an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Eligible businesses must have at least $100,000 in annual revenue to be considered for a loan. Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000 Eligibility requirements Must be in business for at least one year, have $100,000 annual revenue and have a business bank account Loan terms Up to 18 months [ Return to account summary ]

Funding Circle

Funding Circle is a global lending platform with an A+ BB B rating. It offers a range of types of small business loans, including, term loans, lines of credit and SBA (7) loans. This lender does require that businesses be in operation for at least two years to be considered for a loan. Loan amounts $5,000 to $500,000 Eligibility requirements Must be in business for at least two years and have no bankruptcies within the last seven years Loan terms 3 months to 7 years [ Return to account summary ]

Fora Financial

Fora Financial boasts an A+ BBB rating, a simple application process and quick funding. While it offers high loan amounts, it's longest loan term is just 15 months. Loans from Fora Financial can be used to buy equipment, renovate the workplace, purchase inventory and more. Loan amounts $5,000 to $1.5 million Loan terms Up to 15 months Eligibility requirements Must be in business for at least six months, have monthly revenue of at least $15,000 and have no open bankruptcies [ Return to account summary ]

Accion Opportunity Fund

Accion Opportunity Fund is a non-profit lender that seeks to fund business owners of all identities. According to its website, Accion Opportunity Fund's client base is over 90% women, people of color, and/or low-to-moderate income. Loan amounts $5,000 - $250,000 Eligibility requirements Must be at least 18 years old and in business for at least 12 months; your business must generate at least $50,000 a year in sales; must own at least 20% of the business Loan terms Customizable [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs How fast can you get a small business loan? The amount of time it takes to apply for and receive a small business loan varies depending on the lender. Some lenders can get you funded as soon as the same business day while others can provide funding in as little as 24 to 48 hours. What credit score is needed for a small business loan? Credit score requirements for a small business loan can vary by lender, but generally, lenders look for a credit score in the mid to high-600s. However, some lenders consider lower credit scores as well. Can a brand-new business get a loan? Most lenders require you to have been in business for at least one year to be considered for funding. If your business is less than one year old, you may need alternative criteria to help you get qualified, like consistent cash flow and a high credit score. How hard is it to get a business loan? Getting a business loan isn't necessarily hard. Every lender has different eligibility requirements, such as the number of years you need to have been in business, annual revenue and credit score.

Bottom line

Securing funding as a female entrepreneur is not always an easy feat. In addition to various grants and resources like Women's Business Centers, there are numerous lenders geared toward underserved groups, such as women-owned businesses. When searching for the right lender, it's important to consider factors like credit score requirements, funding amounts, loan terms, fees and other features like educational resources.

