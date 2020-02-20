Skip Navigation
logo
Credit CardsReviewsAdviceNews
CNBC.COM
Best zero interest credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best airline credit cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Capital One to open its first airport lounge in 2021
Capital One announced it won a bid to open the company's first-ever airport lounge at Dulles Airport (IAD) in Washington D.C. next year. Here's what we know so far.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Traveling through an airport can be a hassle, especially if you arrive with time to spare. But airport lounges are available to make your stay more comfortable. American Express has been the sole card issuer operating nine Centurion Lounges in airports across the country (and one in Hong Kong), but Capital One is now diving into the airport lounge experience.

Capital One announced it won a bid to open the company's first-ever airport lounge at Dulles Airport (IAD) in Washington D.C. next year. This location is just miles from Capital One's own D.C. headquarters and "highlights Capital One's ongoing growth and commitment to the local D.C. area and its residents" through "unique travel benefits, along with exclusive access and experiences, in areas they are passionate about," according to the bank.

"We are committed to offering customers best in class travel cards that provide incredible value and flexibility, and that continue to become more rewarding," Capital One said in a statement.

The lounge is expected to encompass a 9,100-square-foot space located after the TSA security area, according to a report from the Washington Business Journal. And rumored features include premium liquors and wines, dining, quiet rooms, a workout room, a conference room, a shower room, select spa services and a children's play room.

It's unclear which Capital One cardholders will have access to the lounge or if non-cardholders can pay to get in. Looking at how Amex Centurion Lounges provide access, there's a chance consumers with a Capital One travel rewards card that has an annual fee, such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card ($95, waived the first year), may have access. In comparison, The Platinum Card® from American Express has a $550 annual fee and offers complimentary Centurion Lounge access (see rates and fees).

Stay tuned for more details on Capital One's new airport lounge.

Learn more: How to make the most of your airline miles

For rates and fees of the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Top Offers from Our Partners

Discover it® Student Cash Back
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best for college students
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Up to 5% Cash Back
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best grocery rewards card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
$250 statement credit
American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best travel credit card
American Express® Gold Card
35,000 points
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best dining rewards credit card
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
50,000 bonus points
More details
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Related
Credit Cards