Capital One to open its first airport lounge in 2021

Traveling through an airport can be a hassle, especially if you arrive with time to spare. But airport lounges are available to make your stay more comfortable. American Express has been the sole card issuer operating nine Centurion Lounges in airports across the country (and one in Hong Kong), but Capital One is now diving into the airport lounge experience.

Capital One announced it won a bid to open the company's first-ever airport lounge at Dulles Airport (IAD) in Washington D.C. next year. This location is just miles from Capital One's own D.C. headquarters and "highlights Capital One's ongoing growth and commitment to the local D.C. area and its residents" through "unique travel benefits, along with exclusive access and experiences, in areas they are passionate about," according to the bank.

"We are committed to offering customers best in class travel cards that provide incredible value and flexibility, and that continue to become more rewarding," Capital One said in a statement.

The lounge is expected to encompass a 9,100-square-foot space located after the TSA security area, according to a report from the Washington Business Journal. And rumored features include premium liquors and wines, dining, quiet rooms, a workout room, a conference room, a shower room, select spa services and a children's play room.

It's unclear which Capital One cardholders will have access to the lounge or if non-cardholders can pay to get in. Looking at how Amex Centurion Lounges provide access, there's a chance consumers with a Capital One travel rewards card that has an annual fee, such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card ($95, waived the first year), may have access. In comparison, The Platinum Card® from American Express has a $550 annual fee and offers complimentary Centurion Lounge access (see rates and fees).

Stay tuned for more details on Capital One's new airport lounge.

