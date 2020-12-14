Last chance to earn the Capital One Venture card’s 100,000-mile bonus, which is worth up to $1,000

If you’re looking to maximize credit card rewards during your holiday shopping, time is ticking for you to benefit from the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card’s 100,000-mile bonus. This offer launched in September for a limited time and is ending today, December 14.

There’s still time for you to qualify to earn this stellar bonus that can be worth up to $1,000, depending on how you redeem your miles. In order to take advantage of this offer, you'll need to apply and be approved for the card today. Then, you can work toward earning the bonus.

Once approved, new Venture cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening. This offer is double the previous 50,000-mile bonus and is broken up into two tiers so you can earn a partial bonus or the full 100,000 bonus miles.

Here’s how to earn the Venture bonus:

Spend $3,000 within the first three months from account opening to earn 50,000 bonus miles. Spend $20,000 within the first 12 months from account opening to earn another 50,000 miles, putting your grand total at 100,000 miles if you earned this first part of the bonus. (If you meet the $3,000 spending requirement within the first three months, you’ll only need to spend an additional $17,000 during the remaining months.)

Since this is a two-tier bonus, you have the flexibility to earn 50,000 miles or 100,000 miles, depending on which requirements you meet. Fulfilling only one part of the bonus earns you 50,000 bonus miles, while completing both parts earns you 100,000 bonus miles. (You don't have to fulfill the first spending requirement to earn the second.)