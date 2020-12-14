Last chance to earn the Capital One Venture card’s 100,000-mile bonus, which is worth up to $1,000

If you’re looking to maximize credit card rewards during your holiday shopping, time is ticking for you to benefit from the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card’s 100,000-mile bonus. This offer launched in September for a limited time and is ending today, December 14.
There’s still time for you to qualify to earn this stellar bonus that can be worth up to $1,000, depending on how you redeem your miles. In order to take advantage of this offer, you'll need to apply and be approved for the card today. Then, you can work toward earning the bonus.
Once approved, new Venture cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening. This offer is double the previous 50,000-mile bonus and is broken up into two tiers so you can earn a partial bonus or the full 100,000 bonus miles.
Here’s how to earn the Venture bonus:
Since this is a two-tier bonus, you have the flexibility to earn 50,000 miles or 100,000 miles, depending on which requirements you meet. Fulfilling only one part of the bonus earns you 50,000 bonus miles, while completing both parts earns you 100,000 bonus miles. (You don't have to fulfill the first spending requirement to earn the second.)
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening or earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
$95
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
This offer is open to new applicants. Existing or previous Venture cardholders may not be eligible for this offer.
The 100,000 bonus miles equal $1,000 in statement credits when you use Purchase Eraser to cover eligible transactions, like travel, food delivery and streaming services made within the past 90 days. Traditionally, Purchase Eraser was limited to travel expenses, but Capital One expanded eligible purchases to include food delivery and streaming services through April 30, 2021.
Additional redemption options include linking your Capital One Venture card to PayPal and Amazon.com, then redeeming your miles to cover purchases. You can also transfer miles to over 10 travel loyalty programs, including Air Canada and Aeromexico. The redemption value for these options vary and can be more or less than 1 cent per mile.
Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.