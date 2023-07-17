Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front and offers free credit card debt relief consultations
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
FreshBooks
Learn More
Terms Apply
FreshBooks
FreshBooks accounting software allows you to easily upload receipts (including mileage) and create invoices
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Insurance

These are the most affordable renters insurance policies to make sure your belongings are covered

A landlord's insurance doesn't cover your stuff, but renters insurance can protect it affordably.

Liz Knueven@https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizknueven/@https://twitter.com/lizknueven
Share
10'000 Hours | DigitalVision | Getty Images

A landlord's homeowners insurance policy doesn't cover a renter's personal possessions, so if you're a renter, you'll need renters insurance to protect your belongings.

Renters insurance generally covers three areas: personal property, personal liability and additional living expenses incurred if your rented home is uninhabitable. Personal property includes electronics, clothing, furniture and even kitchen and bath supplies. Liability coverage protects you financially from damages you cause to others, generally for bodily injury or property damage. Additional living expenses coverage (also called ALE) can help pay for a short-term rental and additional expenses like restaurant meals, for example. 

Luckily, renters insurance is less expensive than many other types of insurance, and it's possible to get coverage for less than $20 a month. If you're looking for cheap renters insurance coverage, CNBC Select narrowed down the four best renters insurance companies based on price and coverage quality. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)

Cheapest renters insurance companies

Best overall

Lemonade Renter's Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    Starts at $5/month; premium depends on the coverage amount you choose

  • Maximum coverage

    Not disclosed

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    Policy covers personal property damage caused by fire, vandalism, theft, and more; covers damage you accidentally cause others

  • Does not cover

    Natural disasters, flooding, power outages, your roommate's belongings, pest damage

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Easy sign-up process
  • Affordable monthly cost
  • Make claims through the app
  • Ability to easily switch over from a different insurer

Cons

  • Available in only 29 states
Learn More
View More

Lemonade offers affordable renters insurance starting at just $5 per month, depending on your coverage amounts and other factors. For those with high-value items, it's possible to add on extra coverage for things like cameras, jewelry and cameras, for example. Plus, Lemonade offers pet insurance, car insurance and other types of insurance, allowing you to bundle policies and potentially save.

It's easy to get a quote from Lemonade and sign up for a policy online. While the sample quote we gathered was a few dollars higher than the lowest quote we found online, the convenience factor (including a user-friendly app) and high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power's Home Insurance Study for renters insurance make Lemonade a strong option.

Runner-up

State Farm Renters Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    Premium depends on the coverage amount you choose

  • Maximum coverage

    Not disclosed

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    Policy covers personal property damage caused by fire, smoke, some water damage, theft and vandalism; covers damages you accidentally cause to others

  • Does not cover

    Property damage to buildings, roof and siding, water damage from flooding or underground water, earthquake or landslide damage

Pros

  • Available in all 50 states
  • Company sells a number of other insurance coverages for bundling

Cons

  • Online quotes not available in all states
Learn More
View More

State Farm offers very affordable renters insurance coverage. Available in all 50 US states, this renters insurance is a strong contender to keep your belongings covered without spending too much. And, since the insurer offers many other insurance products, it's possible to bundle your policies to save some money. State Farm was also rated "best for customer satisfaction" in our list of the best car insurance companies.

Best for customer satisfaction

Nationwide Renters Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    Starts at $20/month; premium depends on the coverage amount you choose

  • Maximum coverage

    Not disclosed

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    Policy covers personal property damage or loss, loss of use, personal liability, medical payments to others, building additions and alterations, credit card coverage for unauthorized transactions

  • Does not cover

    High-value items, water backup, earthquakes, theft of items stored in motor vehicle, trailer, or watercraft; additional coverage can be purchased for these instances

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Coverage includes protection for unauthorized credit card transactions, forged checks and counterfeit money
  • Multi-policy discounts available
  • Discount available for having a smoke detector, fire alarm, or burglar alarm in your home
  • Ability to qualify for a better rate if you don't make any claims

Cons

  • Minimum cost is a bit pricier compared to that of other insurance companies
Learn More
View More

Nationwide is a strong competitor for its affordable renters insurance policies and strong customer satisfaction record. According to J.D. Power, Nationwide is the highest-ranking company for customer satisfaction in renters insurance. To bring down the cost, Nationwide also offers several discounts for being claims-free, having protective devices (including smoke detectors and burglar alarms), and having multiple policies.

Best for wide availability

Allstate Renters Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    Starts at $4/month when bundled with auto insurance; premium depends on the coverage amount you choose

  • Maximum coverage

    Not disclosed

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    Allstate's renters insurance coverage includes additional living expense coverage with its standard policy. Allstate renters insurance covers theft, fire and smoke, vandalism and water damage from plumbing, furnace, air conditioning and water heaters.

  • Does not cover

    High-value items, flood damage, earthquake damage; additional coverage can be purchased for these instances

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Available in all 50 states
  • Four discounts available
  • Quotes available online

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive than some competitors according to our sample quote
Learn More
View More

Allstate offers renters insurance policies in all 50 states, and the average monthly premium according to the company is $16 per month. Those who bundle their car insurance with their renters insurance can reduce their costs to as low as $4 per month. Customize your policy with optional add-ons for valuable personal property like jewelry and cameras, coverage for identity theft and increased coverage for business property.

FAQs

What is the average monthly cost for renters insurance?

The average renters insurance policy costs about $174 per year, or $14.50 per month, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). Prices vary based on factors like the amount of coverage you need, the location of your rental and information about you.

What does renters insurance cover?

Renters insurance covers your belongings, any expenses you could incur if your rented home becomes uninhabitable and your liability for bodily injury or property damage to others.

What are the benefits of renters insurance?

Renters insurance can do several things, including:

  • Help you repair or replace your belongings if damaged by fire, smoke, theft, vandalism and other covered events.
  • Protect you financially from being held liable for bodily damage or property damage to others.
  • Cover your costs to live somewhere else if your rented home isn't liveable, including things like short-term rentals or hotels.

Is renters insurance required?

Renters insurance is usually not required by law, but landlords can require it. Even if you aren't obligated to get renters coverage, it is useful to have.

Bottom line

Renters insurance is an affordable way to make sure that your belongings are covered if something unforeseeable happens. With the right insurance provider, you'll generally spend less than $20 a month on your policy.

Our methodology

To determine the best cheap renters insurance companies, CNBC Select looked at many U.S. renters insurance companies with competitive prices.

When narrowing down and selecting the best cheap car insurance companies, we focused on average premium, nationwide availability and customer satisfaction data from J.D Power's 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

We considered average premium data from MarketWatch in addition to quotes gathered for a sample apartment. Our sample renter was one 26-year-old male with one pet cat living in New York, NY (10017). Our sample apartment was a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath apartment with a fire alarm. The sample policy quoted included the following coverage limits and deductible:

  • $30,000 of personal property coverage
  • $9,000 loss of use coverage
  • $100,000 of liability coverage
  • $1,000 deductible

After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by the best overall and runner-up, best for customer satisfaction and best for wide availability.

Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for homeowners insurance are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the company's policies.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Latest