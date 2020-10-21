You have 1 week left to earn up to 70,000 bonus miles with select Delta Amex cards

Time flies, especially when it comes to credit card welcome bonuses. American Express released limited-time welcome bonuses on four Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards last month, but these offers are already about to end.

If you’re thinking about opening a new Delta Amex card, you have until October 28 to qualify for one of four welcome bonuses worth 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you open.

CNBC Select has what you need to know about the welcome bonuses and how you can qualify to earn one before time runs out.