More details
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll only pay for 10 months
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer (expires 12/10/2020), plus earn up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
60,000 point welcome offer and up to 4x points on purchases
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus points – worth $1,000 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Citi® Double Cash Card
Earn up to 2% cash back (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay the bill)
Latest

You have 1 week left to earn up to 70,000 bonus miles with select Delta Amex cards

The limited-time welcome offers worth up to 70,000 bonus miles for eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express credit cards end on October 28.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Time flies, especially when it comes to credit card welcome bonuses. American Express released limited-time welcome bonuses on four Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards last month, but these offers are already about to end.

If you’re thinking about opening a new Delta Amex card, you have until October 28 to qualify for one of four welcome bonuses worth 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 bonus miles, depending on the card you open.

CNBC Select has what you need to know about the welcome bonuses and how you can qualify to earn one before time runs out.

Limited-time welcome bonuses for select Delta Amex Cards

To take advantage of a Delta Amex limited-time welcome bonus, you can apply for one of the cards any time until October 28, 2020. Here are the four offers ending soon.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.

  • Annual fee

    $0 the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising in select media, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.

  • Annual fee

    $0 the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3 miles per dollar spent at hotels, 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3 miles per dollar spent at hotels, 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half point per dollar) up to 50,000 additional miles per year and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Offer expires 10/28/2020.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

You can redeem miles for one or more one-way or roundtrip tickets on travel to over 1,000 destinations. Plus there are no blackout dates on Delta Air Lines flights. Other redemption options include seat upgrades, Delta Sky Club membership, vacation packages and donations to charity.

Who’s eligible to earn a welcome bonus?

Credit card welcome bonuses aren’t available to everyone. Card issuers typically restrict who’s eligible to earn a bonus through various terms that can be tricky to understand. The Delta Amex bonuses have various eligibility requirements, such as excluding previous card members.

The offer terms for all four Delta Amex cards state:

Welcome offer not available to applicants who have or have had this or previous versions of this Card. We may also consider the number of American Express Cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.

If you currently or previously had the card you’re applying for, you won’t be eligible for a new welcome offer. For instance, if you currently have the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, or have had it in the past, you won’t be eligible for the new welcome bonus. But you could qualify for a different Delta card welcome offer, like the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card.

Amex also takes considers how many American Express credit cards you have opened and closed, plus other factors.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
