Those without credit can establish and build a credit score in minutes with this new tool

Having a credit history is necessary to make some of life's biggest moves, such as renting an apartment, applying for your first mortgage, taking out a car loan or even applying for a new job. Yet there are many Americans who miss out on reaching these milestone moments because they lack credit. According to Experian research, nearly 50 million consumers have a nonexistent or limited credit history. If you're in this boat, you may already be familiar with the term reserved for those lacking a credit history, who are sometimes referred to as "credit invisible." The good news is things are changing for this segment of consumers. With the recent launch of Experian Go™, a free tool offered by the credit bureau, you can create a credit report, and get a credit score, in just minutes. Once you download the Experian Credit Report mobile app, you'll be asked to enter some personal details (first/last name, phone number, current address, date of birth and last four digits of Social Security) to enroll in a free Experian membership. Experian will then ask a few questions about any lines of credit already in your name, like a former car loan or student loan. As it generates a credit report based on your information, Experian will offer personalized recommendations about how you can add to your credit report and ultimately build a credit score that lenders are able to use to approve you for important financial products.

Experian Go's personalized recommendations to help you build credit

So you can be on your way to establishing and building credit, the Experian Go tool will provide suggestions like becoming an authorized user on a family member's credit card or applying for a new credit card for beginners — it recommends certain cards based on your credit profile. (Experian may have partnerships with the products they suggest.) Experian will also introduce you to Experian Boost™, a free feature that lets you add your on-time cell phone, internet, cable, utility (gas, electricity, water) and streaming payments like Netflix®, HBO™, Hulu™ and Disney+™ to your Experian credit report. Once you connect your bank account to Experian Boost, it will run through your statements to identify these recurring bill payments. It will then ask you to approve adding them to your credit report and you may then automatically see a boost in your credit score. Experian Boost is great for those lacking a credit history because it allows the bill payments you've already been paying to count toward your credit profile. According to Experian, early analysis shows 91% of consumers with no credit history who connect to Experian Boost can become scoreable in minutes with an average starting near-prime FICO® Score of 665.

Part of your Experian membership also includes access to articles about bettering your credit, as well as credit monitoring tools and more.

How to check your credit score for free

