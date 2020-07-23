This 41-year-old author quit her job to freelance and was surprised to get a perfect 850 credit score 1 month later

Wendy J. Fox was never that concerned about getting a perfect credit score. Yet in December 2019, just a month after she quit her full-time job, her score ticked up to a perfect 850. Though FICO's scoring model doesn't officially count income as part of its algorithm, Fox was nonetheless surprised that such an achievement happened right after she stopped getting a steady paycheck. Fox was making decent money as a freelance writer, but her income was definitely irregular. She was admittedly more focused on writing her next novel than earning steady pay. But in hindsight, freelancing may have helped Fox's score more than she realized. Below, Fox shared with CNBC Select what her financial situation was like before achieving perfect credit, how irregular income may have helped boost her score and what she's learned since about FICO's scoring model.

Fox began with less-than-perfect credit

Fox's mother worked at a bank, so Fox knew from a young age how to maintain good credit and did so throughout most of her adult life — but it was never perfect. "I knew a fair amount about FICO, and I've never been unbanked," Fox tells CNBC Select. "This is a mark of privilege in and of itself." But like many college grads, Fox struggled with student loan and credit card debt early on in her career. After graduating with her MFA, she had about $26,000 in credit card debt and $30,000 in student loans. She first looked at her credit score in 2005, and she remembers it being under 600, which would have put her in the subprime credit category. "I remember thinking, 'I would like to buy a house, but can I?'" says Fox. For the next two years, Fox committed herself to learning the ins and outs of credit scoring so that she could qualify for an affordable mortgage without having to make a huge down payment. She used her single credit card for everyday spending and paid off the balance in full every month. This helped her establish a record of on-time payments and kept her total credit usage down. (These are the two biggest factors in achieving a good credit score). By 2007, Fox's score wasn't perfect, but it was good enough so she could secure a mortgage to buy her first home, a townhouse in Seattle that proved to be a worthwhile investment. Experts say a credit score of about 760 will get you all the same advantages as someone with a score in the 800s.

What improved Fox's credit score

Why Fox argues FICO's scoring model is incomplete

