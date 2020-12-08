Here's how Americans of every age are planning to spend their money on holiday gifts this year

With the holiday season shaping up to be an unusual one, more and more Americans are feeling a strain on their wallets as 2020 comes to an end. In fact, amidst the ongoing pandemic, almost half of consumers (48%) are planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year compared to last year, according to a recent Ondot Systems and SurveyMonkey holiday shopping survey of over 1,000 Americans. Given today's economic uncertainty, the poll found that consumers are concerned about their financial situations and are putting a bigger focus on saving this holiday season. One fourth of survey respondents reported being behind on their credit card payments, and the risk of missing payments is even greater should they take on more expenses. According to the survey's findings, 30- to 44-year old consumers plan on reducing their spending the most this year, followed closely behind by 45- to 60-year-olds and 18- to 29 year-olds. Still, over a third (35%) of consumers above 60 years old will reduce their spending. Here's how different age groups replied about how much they expect to spend compared to last year's holiday season.

Ondot SurveyMonkey 2020 Holiday Spending Poll Age Group Reduce holiday spending this year Increase holiday spending this year No change in holiday spending this year Eliminate holiday spending this year 18 to 29 years old 44% 19% 33% 5% 30 to 44 years old 47% 14% 35% 5% 45 to 60 years old 45% 16% 33% 5% Over 60 years old 35% 15% 45% 4%

