Housing prices are up, but homebuyers can soften the blow with a smaller down payment

Consider a smaller down payment

Private mortgage insurance

Making a smaller down payment — typically one less than 20% — usually comes with a catch: Borrowers have to take out private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is basically protection for the bank in the event you can't pay your mortgage.



Since PMI is a type of insurance, the rates change daily. But it can cost a homeowner anywhere from 0.2% to 2% of their loan amount each year, according to RocketMortgage. PMI payments are broken up over the course of the year, so it'll act as another monthly bill, along with your mortgage, and any insurance premiums or tax payments.



The good news is your monthly PMI payments can be waived once you've paid enough of your mortgage to build up a 20% equity stake in your house. The even better news? Citi's HomeRun Mortgage program allows down payments as low as 3% and it doesn't require PMI.

With a smaller down payment, you'll naturally pay more in interest than if you had paid more upfront, since interest is accruing on a larger loan balance.

Bottom line

We're in a tough housing market, but those eager to buy may want to consider a smaller down payment to get them in the door.

