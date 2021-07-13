An influencer ended up 10k in debt because of Instagram, here's how she paid it off in 18 months

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

While full-time influencer coach Lissette Calveiro tries to be honest about the ins and outs of being a content creator to her nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, she wasn't always frank about the challenges of being an influencer.

Between 2013 and 2016, Calveiro racked up around $10,000 in credit card debt trying to portray herself as a wealthy, jet-setter on Instagram. Among the purchases she splurged on to show off on social media were a $700 flight to Houston and a $1,000 vintage Louis Vuitton bag.

Calviero's wake-up call to get out of debt came in 2016 when she accepted a job in New York City. After living briefly in New York City for an internship in 2013, Calveiro had settled down in Miami as a publicist and was making around $40,000 a year. Her salary was not nearly enough to keep up with the lavish lifestyle she depicted on Instagram. While the new job offer had a higher salary, it prompted her to reevaluate her spending habits. If she wanted to make her dream of living in New York City come true, she would have to pay off her debt.

Calviero allocated time to analyze her finances, cut back on lifestyle spending and saved more. She would spend 30 minutes each week looking at her credit card statement and updating a spreadsheet which contained her regular and recurring expenses and the value of her debt. Tracking her expenses allowed her to figure out what spending she could cut down on.

Now, she's created her own personal finance Google spreadsheet template that she shares with others. Her template allows people to track their assets, income, budget and debt.

She also started making changes to her lifestyle.

She found a cheaper apartment in New York despite having a longer commute time and got a Rent The Runway subscription, which reduced the amount of money she spent on clothes but still allowed her to have different looks for social media. Lastly, she started using an app, Digit, to both save and pay off her debt. Digit is an app that automatically puts money into your savings account, towards paying off your credit card debt or into an investment account.

Calveiro was able to pay off her debt in around 18 months. Now, she has a much healthier relationship with social media, her finances and credit cards.