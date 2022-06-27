How to financially prepare if you're worried about a job layoff

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

If your company has been going through rounds of layoffs lately and you fear you might be next, you're probably starting to wonder what you should do with your finances. As you navigate these stressful and unpredictable times, you may be asking yourself how long you'll be able to live off your savings or what you should do about your monthly student loan payments. These are all valid concerns, and while you might not be able to fully prepare for an impending job layoff — especially if it's expected to happen soon — now is a good time to take a closer look at your expenses, income and debt so you can be as prepared as possible for whatever comes next. Select spoke with Blair duQuesnay, CFA®, CFP® and investment advisor at Ritholtz Wealth Management, about what people can to do to prepare financially in case they were to be laid off.

Figure out how much savings you'll need

Take a look at your current debt

If you have any type of debt — whether it's for student loans, credit cards, an automobile or a mortgage — you'll want to figure out a plan for making payments once you're unemployed. duQuesnay stresses that people should try to make the minimum monthly payment on all of their debt. If necessary, you can even reach out to your lender and request a period of forbearance, a certain amount of time when a lender allows an individual to either halt or reduce their payments. Currently, there is a forbearance period on all federal student loans, which is expected to last through Aug. 31, 2022. During this period, no interest will be accruing on federal student loan balances and borrowers do not have to make payments. Credit cardholders may also be able to request a lower APR or monthly minimum payment from their card issuer. While it's worth placing a phone call to see if there's any wiggle room, credit card issuers are less likely to approve these kinds of requests than they would for, say, a slightly larger credit limit. Be aware that asking for a lower APR could also incur a hard credit pull, which may result in a temporary reduction of your credit score. If you have a credit card balance and are laid off, consider opening a card with a 0% APR introductory period and transferring your balance. This way you can pay off your bill over time and not accrue additional interest. You could also use a 0% APR card to finance essential purchases while you look for a new job, and you won't have to worry about interest piling up in the introductory period. Consider one of the best 0% APR credit cards which can help finance debt or new purchases interest-free for up to 21 months.

