Ibotta’s 100% cash back offer can get you free snacks for your Super Bowl Party

With Super Bowl Sunday quickly approaching, you may be planning for a big party on game day. If so, you'll likely want a full assortment of snacks for the event, such as chips, cookies and wings. But if you're trying to save money on party costs, we've found a way you can get some of your food for "free" by using Ibotta. With Ibotta's Big Game Bundle, available Jan. 19 through Feb. 8, new Ibotta users can receive a rebate on select food items, up to $20 in total. Ibotta partners with retailers — like Walmart, Target, Old Navy and more — to provide cash-back or rebates on select purchases.

How to get free food with Ibotta's Big Game Bundle

With the Big Game Bundle, new Ibotta users can receive a full rebate after purchasing the following six items: Red Baron or Freschetta frozen pizza

Bubly seltzer water

Mission Tortilla Chips

Kraft Sharp Cheddar shredded cheese

Lighthouse Homestyle Ranch Dip

Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies If you already have an Ibotta account, you're only eligible to receive the frozen pizza offer. However, after an existing user refers one friend, they will be able to receive a rebate on the five other items. You also do not need to purchase all of items in order to receive the rebate.

Ibotta Learn More On Ibotta's secure site Cost Free

Cash back Yes

Coupon codes Yes

Price comparison Yes

Mobile app Yes

Works with in-store purchases Yes

Welcome bonus Earn up to $20: Receive a $5 reward after your first redemption and another $15 after you redeem nine more offers within 14 days of becoming a member.

How to redeem your savings Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros New users can earn a $20 welcome bonus

Offers at over 300 participating retailers

You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases Cons You can only redeem cash back after you reach $20 Learn More View More

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you want to earn cash back on groceries with no annual fee, then you may want to opt for the Citi Custom Cash, which gives 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%). Eligible categories include grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, live entertainment. The Custom Cash automatically determines your top spending category for the billing cycle, so you'll automatically get 5% back on whatever category you've spent the most on in that month.

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on purchases in top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%); unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after spending $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. The bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou ® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for first 15 months

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent, Good Terms apply.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

