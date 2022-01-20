Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Ibotta’s 100% cash back offer can get you free snacks for your Super Bowl Party
New Ibotta users can receive a rebate on Super Bowl snacks like cookies, chips and frozen pizza.
With Super Bowl Sunday quickly approaching, you may be planning for a big party on game day. If so, you'll likely want a full assortment of snacks for the event, such as chips, cookies and wings. But if you're trying to save money on party costs, we've found a way you can get some of your food for "free" by using Ibotta.
With Ibotta's Big Game Bundle, available Jan. 19 through Feb. 8, new Ibotta users can receive a rebate on select food items, up to $20 in total.
Ibotta partners with retailers — like Walmart, Target, Old Navy and more — to provide cash-back or rebates on select purchases.
How to get free food with Ibotta's Big Game Bundle
With the Big Game Bundle, new Ibotta users can receive a full rebate after purchasing the following six items:
- Red Baron or Freschetta frozen pizza
- Bubly seltzer water
- Mission Tortilla Chips
- Kraft Sharp Cheddar shredded cheese
- Lighthouse Homestyle Ranch Dip
- Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies
If you already have an Ibotta account, you're only eligible to receive the frozen pizza offer. However, after an existing user refers one friend, they will be able to receive a rebate on the five other items. You also do not need to purchase all of items in order to receive the rebate.
Pros
- New users can earn a $20 welcome bonus
- Offers at over 300 participating retailers
- You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases
Cons
- You can only redeem cash back after you reach $20
In order to receive a rebate on the above items, you must create an Ibotta account either on the website or by downloading the browser extension or mobile app, which is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
If a user is shopping in-store, they must submit a photo of their receipt within seven days of purchasing the items in order to receive the rebate. For users shopping online, they can link their online grocery account to Ibotta.
The money you receive through the rebate can then be redeemed as cash back through direct deposit or Paypal, or as a gift card. Ibotta offers gift cards from a number of retailers such as Sephora, Starbucks, Walmart and Adidas. You must earn at least $20 through Ibotta before redeeming your cash back or gift card.
Another way cardholders can receive cash-back on their game day food purchases is by using a credit card that offers rewards for grocery purchases. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers cardholders 6% cash back on up to $6,000 per year on purchases at U.S. supermarkets (then 1%). There's also no annual fee for the first year (then, $95) (Terms apply, see rates and fees).
If you want to earn cash back on groceries with no annual fee, then you may want to opt for the Citi Custom Cash, which gives 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%). Eligible categories include grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, live entertainment. The Custom Cash automatically determines your top spending category for the billing cycle, so you'll automatically get 5% back on whatever category you've spent the most on in that month.
