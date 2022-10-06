Are you considering studying abroad? Here are 5 tips to help you prepare financially

Each year, American undergraduate students flock across the globe to study abroad. During the 2019/2020 academic year, 162,633 students did so, reflecting a 53% decrease due to the Covid-19 pandemic — in the before times, that number had hovered around the 341,000 mark and was slowly increasing every year. Traveling can be expensive, though — excursions to different countries with your classmates during your semester abroad are no exception. You'll need to foot the bill not only for tuition, but meals, housing, flights, activities and everything else as well. Even with the many scholarships and grants that are available, those costs can certainly add up and become a financial burden for students and their families. Below, Select shares some tips to help students financially prepare to study abroad so they can make the most of their experience in a new country.

Ask your family if studying abroad seems financially reasonable to them

Studying abroad can wind up being an enormous expense. The University of Louisville estimates that, on average, the cost of a semester-long study abroad program can range from $7,000 to $15,000 per student. It's important to discuss this upcoming expense with your family so you can determine whether or not this is something they could reasonably assist you with. You should also speak to the study abroad coordinator at your school to help you figure out where you'd like to go, what you would be able to study there, which programs are available and how much it will be. That way, you can bring a more precise representation of the associated costs to your family. Keep in mind that the type of program you decide to do can affect the cost, too. A one-month program will likely be significantly less expensive than a program that lasts the entire semester. There are also certain programs that allow you to study solo and live with a host family or study as part of a group with other students from your university. Your school's study abroad coordinator will be able to break it all down for you and help you select the option that's best for your financial and academic goals.

Find out if there are scholarships or grants available

Now would also be a good time to find out if there are any scholarships or grants available that would cover some or all of the cost, and to do some research about which ones you can apply for. Unlike student loans, scholarships and grants don't need to be repaid — you'll just need to go through an application process in order to qualify for them. These funding options can significantly reduce the financial responsibility that comes along with studying abroad, and are definitely worth looking into. If scholarships and grants are not available and your family can't afford to contribute to the cost of your trip, it might be worth devising a financial plan to pay for your study abroad program if it's something you're still really interested in.

Get a job on or off campus and save what you can

You can make a decent amount of money by partaking in on-campus jobs, getting a job at a nearby store or restaurant, doing research, babysitting or tutoring in your college town, among other jobs. There are many ways for college students to take on a side hustle or part-time gig to earn extra money. Apps such as Wag! or TaskRabbit can be helpful for finding flexible-hour jobs like dog walking or assembling furniture if you're unable to commit to more structured working hours. Another popular way to earn money is by selling stuff you no longer need on apps such as Depop or Mercari. Select recently interviewed a 22-year-old seller on Depop who earns between $1,500 and $2,500 per month. Typically, all you need to get started selling is a phone and a PayPal account.

Depop

Shipping costs Either the buyer or seller can cover the cost of shipping; shipping labels are generated by Depop and costs depend on the weight and dimensions of your package.

Availability The app is available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android); there's also a web version, but the app is more functional.

How do you get paid? You'll need a PayPal account in order to get paid. However, there are two options for sellers on Depop: Getting paid directly through your PayPal, which is linked to your Depop account, or through Depop Payments. If your shop uses Depop payments, buyers can use Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit or debit card to finance purchases from your shop (you'll still need a linked PayPal account though). If your shop is linked to your PayPal, buyers can only use PayPal to pay for their purchases. Pros You only have to pay fees when you sell an item (no listing fees)

You can post the listings and manage your shop all from your phone Cons Depop takes a higher commission fee (10%) than some other resell platforms

You can't use it for in-person deliveries or orders Learn More View More

Mercari

Shipping costs Either the buyer or seller can cover the cost of shipping; shipping labels are generated by Mercari and costs depend on the weight and dimensions of your package.

Availability Mercari has an app that's available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), and you can also list and shop via its website.

How do you get paid? After the transaction has been completed, the payment will show up on your Mercari balance. You can either have the money directly deposited into your bank account ($10 minimum payout) or get it deposited onto a debit card (there's a $2 fee for this option). Pros You only have to pay fees when you sell an item (no listing fees)

People who want to sell items locally can use Mercari Local

You can post the listings and manage your shop all from your phone Cons Mercari take a higher commission fee (10%) than some other resale platforms Learn More View More

Once you start earning some money, it's a good idea to keep it in a high-yield savings account, which will pay you more in interest for your balance compared to a traditional savings account. That means your savings can grow just a little bit faster and as a result, get you to your goal quicker. While you likely won't earn hundreds of dollars per month in interest unless you deposit a really large sum of money, it's still better than earning just the amount of interest that's typically paid by traditional savings accounts. Select ranks Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings as one of the best accounts since it has no monthly fees, no excessive transaction fees and no overdraft fees. Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings is another strong contender that also offers an ATM card to make withdrawing cash easier, which could be helpful when you're abroad.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.15%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Learn More Synchrony Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.25%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None, but may result in account closure

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply.

Try to study abroad during an off-peak time

While traveling abroad during a destination's off-peak season has many perks — you'll save money on activities, encounter fewer tourists and have shorter wait times for most attractions and museums, for instance — the biggest draw for avoiding peak season travel is it lets you save money on flights. If you're able to save money on your flights, it can bring down your total cost of studying abroad and make the whole thing feel a bit more affordable. Do your research so you know when the peak season for your desired destination is. According to GoOverseas.com, some off-peak season times of the year in popular study abroad destinations are October–January for Western Europe, May–March for Greece, June–October for New Zealand, October–April for Indonesia and May–September for Brazil.

Use studying abroad as a way to rack up credit card rewards

As you near the start of your study abroad experience, consider signing up for a credit card that offers travel rewards so you can get more of a bang for your buck, especially when it's time to book flights and pay for meals while you're abroad. There are a number of credit cards aimed at helping students build their credit, as well as others that offer simpler reward systems. Plus, you'll want a card that doesn't charge foreign transaction fees when swiping abroad (most debit cards charge foreign transaction fees). Select named the Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students credit card as one of the best for students who travel thanks to the fact that cardholders earn 1.5 points per dollar for all purchases. You can redeem rewards such as a statement credit to help cover the cost of qualifying travel purchases, which works as a simple way to reduce your out-of-pocket costs for traveling abroad. Be sure to spend cautiously whenever you're using a credit card — this is not free money after all — and your balance needs to be paid back in full or else you'll be charged interest. When you're not paying upfront with cash, it can be easy to lose sight of that. Plus, credit card rewards are most valuable when you pay off your balance each month to avoid accruing interest charges. Remember to notify your bank and credit card company about your upcoming trip so they don't suspect fraud when you make a purchase abroad and freeze your account.

Bottom line

Figuring out how you and your family will pay for your study abroad experience can be a difficult challenge, but by planning ahead, making and saving some money and using the right financial products, the costs will become less daunting and you'll be able to enjoy your travels even more.

