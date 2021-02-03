Protect your money and get $1 million identity theft insurance with Identity Guard

If your credit card or bank information is ever stolen, the damages to your finances and credit report can be costly, so it's worthwhile to consider identity theft insurance to guard against the cost of potential fraud.
CNBC Select reviewed more than a dozen identity theft protection services, and Identity Guard ranked high on our list for best for comprehensive identity theft insurance
Identity Guard uses IBM Watson® artificial intelligence to monitor and process information that can alert you to suspicious activity on your accounts.
While many identity protection services stop here, Identity Guard will also help you cancel your credit cards, file a police report and go through the process of repairing what damage the fraudster caused. if you're the victim of identity theft. You can also take advantage of up to $1 million in identity theft insurance to cover costs that are associated with getting everything back on track.
Ahead, we break down the features of Identity Guard, looking at cost, insurance coverage, how many credit bureaus are monitored, dark web scanning and fraud alerts. (Read more about our methodology below.)
$7.20 to $23.99 per month
Up to $1 million
The Total and Ultra plans monitor your Experian, Equifax and TransUnion credit reports; the Value plan doesn't offer credit monitoring.
Yes
Yes
Identity Guard offers three different plans for individuals:
Currently, Identity Guard is running a few discounts that could help you grab these services for less. For families, the price of each package jumps a little higher. Both families and individuals can choose to be billed monthly or get a slight monthly discount when paying for a whole year at once.
All three plans provide users with a risk management report, data breach notifications, dark web monitoring, high risk transaction monitoring and safe browsing tools. The Total and Ultra plans also provide bank account monitoring. Ultra, the most expensive plan, gives users the most comprehensive protection with these additional features:
All three plans offer the same $1 million identity theft insurance with a $0 deductible. You can access these funds after reporting that your identity was stolen within 90 days of you finding out, and you must comply with the insurance company's identity theft recovery procedures. The limits on what the insurance covers are:
Legal fees and private investigator fees need prior approval and would be included within the limit. You can also receive travel reimbursements for any travel you require to retrieve funds and/or repair damages to your identity.
One caveat is that if you have other insurance policy that also includes identity protection insurance, it must be billed before Identity Guard.
The Value plan does not provide credit monitoring, but the Total plan offers one-bureau monthly credit score and three-bureau credit monitoring. The Ultra plan offers one-bureau monthly credit score (using TransUnion), three-bureau credit monitoring and annual credit reports from all three bureaus.
All three plans include dark web monitoring, data breach notifications and high-risk transaction monitoring. The artificial intelligence program scans the web 24/7 for your data and information to make sure that it is not being used by anyone other than you.
Identity Guard alerts you whenever they find your SSN, credit card numbers, financial account numbers, or health insurance number being used on thousands of black market websites, secret chat rooms and underground forums.
Identity Guard offers three protection packages, allowing you to pick the one that works best for you. All three plans offer $1 million in identity theft insurance, but the Total and Ultra plans step in with additional credit monitoring support.
To determine which identity theft protection services offer the most benefits to consumers, CNBC Select analyzed and compared over a dozen services that offer a variety of plans.
When ranking the best identity theft protection services, we focused on the following features:
Keep in mind that identity theft protection services can only alert you of breaches to your personal information, not prevent any fraud.