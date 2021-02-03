Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM
Share

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 02/11/2021
American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
60,000 point welcome offer - most points ever offered for this card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$250 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Reviews

Protect your money and get $1 million identity theft insurance with Identity Guard

Identity Guard uses artificial intelligence to monitor and process information for alerts and provides $1 million identity theft insurance. CNBC Select reviews the ins and outs of this service.

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Share
Luis Alvarez | DigitalVision | Getty Images

If your credit card or bank information is ever stolen, the damages to your finances and credit report can be costly, so it's worthwhile to consider identity theft insurance to guard against the cost of potential fraud.

CNBC Select reviewed more than a dozen identity theft protection services, and Identity Guard ranked high on our list for best for comprehensive identity theft insurance

Identity Guard uses IBM Watson® artificial intelligence to monitor and process information that can alert you to suspicious activity on your accounts.

While many identity protection services stop here, Identity Guard will also help you cancel your credit cards, file a police report and go through the process of repairing what damage the fraudster caused. if you're the victim of identity theft. You can also take advantage of up to $1 million in identity theft insurance to cover costs that are associated with getting everything back on track.

Ahead, we break down the features of Identity Guard, looking at cost, insurance coverage, how many credit bureaus are monitored, dark web scanning and fraud alerts. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Identity Guard Review

Identity Guard

Learn More
On Identity Guard's secure site

  • Cost

    $7.20 to $23.99 per month

  • Identity theft insurance

    Up to $1 million

  • Credit monitoring

    The Total and Ultra plans monitor your Experian, Equifax and TransUnion credit reports; the Value plan doesn't offer credit monitoring.

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Family plan

    Yes

Terms apply.

Cost

Identity Guard offers three different plans for individuals:

  • Value: Basic identity protection; costs $8.99 per month
  • Total: Standard identity and credit protection; costs $19.999 per month
  • Ultra: Premium identity and credit protection; costs $29.999 per month

Currently, Identity Guard is running a few discounts that could help you grab these services for less. For families, the price of each package jumps a little higher. Both families and individuals can choose to be billed monthly or get a slight monthly discount when paying for a whole year at once.

All three plans provide users with a risk management report, data breach notifications, dark web monitoring, high risk transaction monitoring and safe browsing tools. The Total and Ultra plans also provide bank account monitoring. Ultra, the most expensive plan, gives users the most comprehensive protection with these additional features:

  • Social media insights report
  • Credit and debit monitoring
  • 401(k) and investment monitoring
  • Criminal and sex offense monitoring
  • USPS address change monitoring
  • Home title monitoring

Identity insurance

All three plans offer the same $1 million identity theft insurance with a $0 deductible. You can access these funds after reporting that your identity was stolen within 90 days of you finding out, and you must comply with the insurance company's identity theft recovery procedures. The limits on what the insurance covers are:

  • Aggregate limit of insurance: $1,000,000 per policy period
  • Lost wages: $2,000 per week, for 5 weeks maximum
  • Travel expenses: $1,000 per policy period
  • Elder care, spousal care and child care: $2,000 per policy period

Legal fees and private investigator fees need prior approval and would be included within the limit. You can also receive travel reimbursements for any travel you require to retrieve funds and/or repair damages to your identity.

One caveat is that if you have other insurance policy that also includes identity protection insurance, it must be billed before Identity Guard.

How many credit bureaus are monitored

The Value plan does not provide credit monitoring, but the Total plan offers one-bureau monthly credit score and three-bureau credit monitoring. The Ultra plan offers one-bureau monthly credit score (using TransUnion), three-bureau credit monitoring and annual credit reports from all three bureaus.

Dark web scanning and fraud alerts

All three plans include dark web monitoring, data breach notifications and high-risk transaction monitoring. The artificial intelligence program scans the web 24/7 for your data and information to make sure that it is not being used by anyone other than you.

Identity Guard alerts you whenever they find your SSN, credit card numbers, financial account numbers, or health insurance number being used on thousands of black market websites, secret chat rooms and underground forums.

Bottom line

Identity Guard offers three protection packages, allowing you to pick the one that works best for you. All three plans offer $1 million in identity theft insurance, but the Total and Ultra plans step in with additional credit monitoring support.

If you are interested in a product with more robust credit monitoring, Experian IdentityWorks℠ was chosen by CNBC Select as the best credit monitoring service.

Our methodology

To determine which identity theft protection services offer the most benefits to consumers, CNBC Select analyzed and compared over a dozen services that offer a variety of plans.

When ranking the best identity theft protection services, we focused on the following features:

  • Cost: Typically, these services bill monthly but some have deals where you can pay annually.
  • Identity theft insurance: We considered whether the services offered identity theft insurance and looked at the amount you're covered up to. We found that the best services offer up to $1 million for eligible expenses associated with resolving and restoring your identity.
  • Wide variety of identity monitoring: The more platforms the service checks for breaches to your personal information, the better.
  • Credit monitoring: We ranked services that monitor your credit reports higher than those they don't. The best plans offer triple-bureau monitoring.
  • Family plans: If you can enroll your family members, that's an added plus.
  • Mobile app: The ability to access services from a smartphone was crucial.

Keep in mind that identity theft protection services can only alert you of breaches to your personal information, not prevent any fraud.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest