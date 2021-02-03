Protect your money and get $1 million identity theft insurance with Identity Guard

If your credit card or bank information is ever stolen, the damages to your finances and credit report can be costly, so it's worthwhile to consider identity theft insurance to guard against the cost of potential fraud.

CNBC Select reviewed more than a dozen identity theft protection services, and Identity Guard ranked high on our list for best for comprehensive identity theft insurance

Identity Guard uses IBM Watson® artificial intelligence to monitor and process information that can alert you to suspicious activity on your accounts.

While many identity protection services stop here, Identity Guard will also help you cancel your credit cards, file a police report and go through the process of repairing what damage the fraudster caused. if you're the victim of identity theft. You can also take advantage of up to $1 million in identity theft insurance to cover costs that are associated with getting everything back on track.

Ahead, we break down the features of Identity Guard, looking at cost, insurance coverage, how many credit bureaus are monitored, dark web scanning and fraud alerts. (Read more about our methodology below.)