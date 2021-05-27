Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Travel deal alert: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card now offers a 150,000-point bonus
Chase launched new welcome bonuses for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card worth up to 150,000 points.
Chase is enticing Americans to gear up for summer or fall travel with its new offer on the co-branded IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.
New IHG Rewards Club Premier cardholders will earn a welcome bonus worth 150,000 points when they spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
This news comes less than one week before another stellar Chase travel deal is due to expire: Until June 2, Chase is also offering an elevated, 100,000-mile welcome offer on its co-branded New United Quest℠ Card. Stir-crazy travelers itching for a vacation should therefore hurry if they want a credit card that can save them serious cash on upcoming trips.
The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card already ranks as the best hotel credit card for stays at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group. That includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels.
You can only qualify for the bonus if you don't currently have the card and have not received a new welcome bonus for the card in the past 24 months.
Select has the details on the new welcome bonus available for a limited-time:
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card bonus
- New offer: 150,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Previous offer: Earn 125,000 bonus points plus a Reward Night after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
- Verdict: The new offer rewards new cardholders with 25,000 more points for the same spending requirement, but the extra Reward Night no longer comes with the new welcome offer.
How you can redeem points: Use your IHG points to offset the cost of your next stay at over 6,000 hotels and resorts worldwide. Points are worth varying amounts depending on location, but 150,000 points could be redeemed for an up-to-five-night stay at the Hotel Indigo Williamsburg-Brooklyn, three nights at the Holiday Inn Express Orange Beach or two nights at the newest of downtown Austin hotels, the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt.
Notable IHG Rewards Club Premier benefits
The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card comes with a number of travel perks you don't want to miss, including:
- Platinum Elite status, which gives cardholders access to room upgrades, late checkout and other perks
- Your fourth reward night is free when you redeem points for any stay of four or more nights
- One Reward Night at eligible IHG hotels worldwide after each account anniversary year, up to 40,000 points
- Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit of up to $100 every four years
Bottom line
If you can reasonably meet the bonus spending requirements and plan on making a stay at an IHG property, signing up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is quick way to amass a ton of points that can be used for free nights at the hotel chain. The Premier card has an $89 annual fee, but it is waived for the first year of card membership. Make sure to factor that cost into your decision.
Those who aren't loyal to a particular hotel chain or brand may want to consider a general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or the no-annual-fee Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.
IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Rewards
Up to 25X points total per dollar at IHG® (earn 10X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member and 5X points with Platinum Elite Status, which comes as a benefit of this card); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0 for the first year, then $89 after that
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Read more
Information about the IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
