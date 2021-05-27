Travel deal alert: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card now offers a 150,000-point bonus

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase is enticing Americans to gear up for summer or fall travel with its new offer on the co-branded IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

New IHG Rewards Club Premier cardholders will earn a welcome bonus worth 150,000 points when they spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

This news comes less than one week before another stellar Chase travel deal is due to expire: Until June 2, Chase is also offering an elevated, 100,000-mile welcome offer on its co-branded New United Quest℠ Card. Stir-crazy travelers itching for a vacation should therefore hurry if they want a credit card that can save them serious cash on upcoming trips.

The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card already ranks as the best hotel credit card for stays at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group. That includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels.

You can only qualify for the bonus if you don't currently have the card and have not received a new welcome bonus for the card in the past 24 months.

Select has the details on the new welcome bonus available for a limited-time: