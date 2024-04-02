JetBlue introduces peak pricing to baggage fees

Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™ .

Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you need to know about the new checked bag fee pricing — including how to avoid it.

While traveling with JetBlue, you must now consider whether you're flying during a peak travel date when checking a bag, as the difference can cost you $5 to $10 a bag.

JetBlue already charges a different checked baggage fee based on whether you check your bags within 24 hours of your flight. Now, with the addition of peak and off-peak dates as of March 22, passengers must keep track of another factor when budgeting their trips.

According to the JetBlue website, you must pay $45 for your first checked bag and $60 for your second checked bag if you check your bags within 24 hours of your flight and travel within the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean on an off-peak date.

But if you made the same trip during one of JetBlue's peak dates, you would pay an extra $5 for the first bag ($50) and an additional $10 for the second bag ($70).

Peak season pricing applies to the following dates, assuming you booked your ticket on or after March 22, 2024:

April 11 to April 29

June 20 to Sept. 3

Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Dec. 19 to Jan. 6

Feb. 13 to Feb. 24

April 3 to April 28

For transatlantic flights, the fee during peak travel times for the first checked bag is $70 when checking within 24 hours, and $115 for the second bag.

When reached for comment about the addition of peak travel pricing, JetBlue told CNBC Select that the change was intended to cover increased costs and to "keep base fares as low as possible and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone."