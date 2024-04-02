Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
JetBlue introduces peak pricing to baggage fees
Depending on when you fly, you could pay an extra $5 to $10 for your checked bag.
While traveling with JetBlue, you must now consider whether you're flying during a peak travel date when checking a bag, as the difference can cost you $5 to $10 a bag.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you need to know about the new checked bag fee pricing — including how to avoid it.
JetBlue checked bag fees
JetBlue already charges a different checked baggage fee based on whether you check your bags within 24 hours of your flight. Now, with the addition of peak and off-peak dates as of March 22, passengers must keep track of another factor when budgeting their trips.
According to the JetBlue website, you must pay $45 for your first checked bag and $60 for your second checked bag if you check your bags within 24 hours of your flight and travel within the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean on an off-peak date.
But if you made the same trip during one of JetBlue's peak dates, you would pay an extra $5 for the first bag ($50) and an additional $10 for the second bag ($70).
Peak season pricing applies to the following dates, assuming you booked your ticket on or after March 22, 2024:
- April 11 to April 29
- June 20 to Sept. 3
- Nov. 21 to Dec. 2
- Dec. 19 to Jan. 6
- Feb. 13 to Feb. 24
- April 3 to April 28
For transatlantic flights, the fee during peak travel times for the first checked bag is $70 when checking within 24 hours, and $115 for the second bag.
When reached for comment about the addition of peak travel pricing, JetBlue told CNBC Select that the change was intended to cover increased costs and to "keep base fares as low as possible and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone."
How to avoid (or at least lessen) checked bag fees
One way to save on baggage fees is by checking your bags more than 24 hours before your flight. This nets you a $10 discount on the fees of checking both your first and second bag.
To avoid checked bag fees entirely (at least on your first bag), you could book your ticket with the JetBlue Plus Card. This airline card offers one free checked bag on JetBlue flights for you and up to three companions on the same reservation. You'd also earn 6X points on every $1 spent on eligible JetBlue purchases.
JetBlue Plus Card
Rewards
6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, to 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness
Regular APR
21.24% to 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
On the other hand, if you don't want to be tied to one airline, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card offers a annual statement credit worth up to $300 that can be applied toward checked bag fees on any carrier. Sapphire Reserve cards also come with a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and bonus points for Lyft rides (through 3/31/25).
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
22.49% - 29.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review.
