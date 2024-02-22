Airlines are raising checked bag fees — here’s how to avoid paying them

Three major U.S. airlines have raised their checked bag fees since the start of 2024, in some cases by nearly 30%. American Airlines and JetBlue hiked their baggage fees in February, following a fee increase by Alaska Air in January. A similar situation happened in 2018, when American, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines all raised their fees in the span of a few weeks. In a statement to CNBC Select, American Airlines said the latest increase was due to ongoing inflation and increased fuel and operating costs.



Here's what you need to know about the new checked bag fees and how you can get around them.

American Airlines checked bag fees

American Airlines raised the checked bag fee on domestic flights from a flat $30 charge to $35 if you check your bag online and $40 if you wait until you get to the airport.



The cost of a second bag has gone up from $40 to $45, regardless of where you check in. Checking luggage on American Airlines flights to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Guyana is also getting pricier: One bag now costs $35 (up from $30), while a second bag is $45 (up from $40). Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™. American has, however, reduced fees for some oversized luggage: Checked bags that are up to three pounds over the 50-pound limit will only cost an additional $30, down from the previous $100-$200 charge. The changes are being applied to all tickets purchased on or after Feb. 20, 2024.

JetBlue checked bag fees

American isn't the only airline bumping up fees: As of Feb.1, low-cost carrier JetBlue has been requiring passengers to pay $45 (up from $35) to check a bag within 24 hours of a flight within the U.S., Latin America, Caribbean and Canada. The cost to check a second bag remains unchanged at $60. According to the JetBlue website, passengers can save $10 on their first two bags by checking in at least 24 hours before departure.

Alaska Airlines checked bag fees

On Jan. 2, 2024, Alaska Airlines increased its baggage fees from $30 to $35 for the first bag and from $40 to $45 for a second one.

How to avoid checked bag fees

If you're frustrated by mounting fees, you could try squeezing everything into a carry-on. Of course, low-cost carriers like Spirit and Frontier charge for overhead carry-on bags, too, and United Basic Economy and JetBlue Basic Blue don't even allow them.



Fortunately, if you need to bring a larger suitcase on your next trip, many travel and airline credit cards have perks that eliminate or offset the cost of checking your luggage. If you don't want to be tied to one airline, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card offers a yearly travel statement credit worth up to $300 that can be applied toward checked bag fees on any carrier. Sapphire Reserve cards also come with a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and bonus points for Lyft rides.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® offers one free checked bag on domestic American Airlines flights for the cardholder and up to four companions on the same reservation. In addition, you can earn 60,000 bonus miles after your first purchase within 90 days of opening the account, plus a 25% statement credit on inflight food and beverages and up to $25 back from the cost of in-flight wifi.

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

If you're flying Alaska Airlines, the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card includes a free checked bag benefit for the cardholder and up to six companions on the same reservation. In addition, you'll get priority boarding, 20% back on inflight purchases and $100 off an Alaska Lounge membership.

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None.

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The JetBlue Plus Card offers one free checked bag on JetBlue flights for you and up to three companions on the same reservation. It also earns 6x points on every $1 spent on eligible JetBlue purchases, one of the highest rates of the cards reviewed by CNBC Select. (The Plus Card earns 2x on restaurants and grocery stores and 1x on everything else.)

JetBlue Plus Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR 0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

With major airlines raising checked bag fees, using a credit card with travel rewards or that's co-branded with an airline can let you bring everything you want on a trip without worrying about the cost. The best travel cards have other great benefits.

