Lowe's credit card review: A solid discount and special financing on Lowe's purchases

The Lowe's Advantage Card is a store credit card you can only use for Lowe's purchases. It comes with a strong 5% discount on eligible purchases, which makes it one of the best options for home improvement purchases. Cardholders can also take advantage of special financing offers. But you'll want to read the terms carefully because the financing may include deferred interest, which usually isn't as good as an intro 0%-APR credit card offer. Below, CNBC Select has the details on this card's features, rates and alternatives that may work better for you.

Lowe's Advantage Card Learn More Rewards 5% off eligible purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time, new accounts get 20% off a qualifying purchase, up to $100

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR Standard APR is 28.99%

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee Not applicable

Credit needed Not applicable See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

5% off eligible purchases

Variety of special financing offers Cons High standard APR Learn More View More

Lowe's Advantage Card review

Welcome bonus

New accounts are eligible for a 20% discount on a qualifying purchase, up to $100.

Benefits and perks

When you use your Lowe's Advantage Card, you'll receive a 5% discount on all eligible purchases. This discount comes with some important exclusions — it doesn't apply to purchases such as services (installation fees, etc.) and gift cards, and it cannot be combined with other discounts. Cardmembers can also take advantage of a six-month deferred interest offer on qualifying purchases of $299 or more. This type of deal is riskier than a true 0%-APR deal because if you don't pay off the purchase in full by the end of six months, you're responsible for paying all of the interest that accumulated during the deferred interest period. New accounts are also eligible for fixed monthly payments and reduced APR financing. With an eligible purchase of $2,000 or more, you can qualify for fixed payments for 84 months and a 9.99% APR. In addition, there are regular limited-time discounts and offers available to cardholders, such as special financing offers for specific purchases.

Rewards

This card has no rewards program.

Rates and fees

The standard APR for the Lowe's Advantage Card is 28.99% with a minimum interest charge of $2.

Card comparison

Here's how the Lowe's card compares with some similar alternatives. Lowe's Advantage Card vs. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Balance transfers fee of 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a helpful tool when you want to finance an expensive purchase. New card members get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% applies. Balance transfers must be made in the first 120 days to qualify for the intro APR and there is a balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount you transfer ($5 minimum). For comparison, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card's intro 0%-APR period is 3.5 times longer than the deferred interest period you get with the Lowe's card. Plus, if you don't pay off the full balance on the Reflect card, you're only responsible for paying the interest that starts accumulating when the intro APR expires. Lowe's Advantage Card vs. Home Depot Consumer Credit Card

Home Depot Consumer Credit Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus For a limited time, save up to $100 when you make a qualifying purchase with your new card.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR Standard APR is 29.99%. With a $2 minimum interest charge.

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee Not applicable

The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card is a store card, just like the Lowe's Advantage Card. While it offers a six-month deferred interest financing that's similar to what you get with the Lowe's card, it has no rewards or ongoing discounts. So if you're price shopping between Home Depot and Lowe's, be sure to consider the 5% discount you may be eligible for with the Lowe's Advantage Card (and the purchases that are excluded). The Lowe's card outperforms the Home Depot card in most ways. However, the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card gives you an extended return period of one year on qualifying purchases made with the card — a benefit the Lowe's card lacks.

Is the Lowes Advantage Card right for you?

Because they typically lack robust rewards programs and come with restrictions on where you can spend, store credit cards have a hard time justifying a place in your wallet. However, with home improvement projects, the math is different. You can easily spend thousands of dollars renovating a room or upgrading appliances. So the Lowe's card's 5% discount can add up, as long as you're certain the purchases you're making qualify for the discount. If this card's financing offers appeal to you, be sure to compare the deals to what you can get with the best 0%-APR credit card offers. Some of the financing could make sense in certain situations, but deferred interest offers usually aren't as valuable as a straight no-interest deal.

Bottom line

The Lowe's Advantage Card is a store credit card that can be used for purchases at U.S. Lowe's and at the retailer's online store. It provides a 5% discount on all eligible purchases and special financing offers. The discount can quickly add up for expensive home improvements or maintenance purchases. But if you need to finance a purchase, you may be better off opening a credit card with a 0% intro APR offer. The no-interest financing available with credit cards tends to have better terms than what's available with the Lowe's card.

