Americans still haven't gotten a second stimulus check, and it's unclear if and when they might—here's how to manage in the meantime

It's been more than six months since President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act into law on March 27. There's since been a lot of talk about a second round of stimulus checks, but Congress and the White House is still at odds over exactly what a new coronavirus relief bill would entail. And with the election looming, Americans can only say one thing with certainty: We don't know what to expect.

"Basically, people are in two buckets," says Shelly-Ann Eweka, director of central advice at TIAA. Some are doing well financially and find themselves with extra savings from reduced travel and the simplicity of a work-from-home lifestyle. Meanwhile, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, concerned about job security and/or keeping their small businesses afloat.

Whether you fall in either of these two "buckets" or find yourself somewhere in between, Eweka offers advice to help you navigate the uncertainty.

To start, assess your current situation. Look at how much you're spending every month compared to your current income and/or emergency fund. Add up how much you'll need to pay for upcoming holiday expenses, as well as other seasonal necessities like higher heat bills and winter clothing.

If it looks like you're going to be stretched thin, focus on tending to your needs first and foremost. "Just survive," says Eweka, "and protect your credit — you can't forget that."

Next, reduce expenses like canceling unused/underused streaming services, curb dining out and put a halt to spending on new clothes and accessories (beyond the basics) and the latest electronics. Before you make a purchase, ask yourself whether it's an immediate need or just a want.

And if you have debt, such as a high credit card balance, a car note and/or private student loans, continue making your minimum payments. On-time payment history is the number-one factor in your credit score.

