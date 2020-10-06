Here's the most straightforward high-yield savings account for no fees whatsoever and easy mobile access

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. High-yield savings accounts are a great way to build up an emergency fund or grow your money for a big purchase in the near future, like a new car or a down payment on a first home. Because they offer greater interest rates than traditional savings accounts, it's no secret that many consumers choose to keep their cash in a high-yield savings versus an account earning a yield less than the national 0.05% average. But with endless high-yield options available — from online to brick-and-mortar banks — some find it easier to go with one that is straightforward and simple to use. Marcus, the consumer banking arm of Goldman Sachs, offers a financial product that fits this description. The Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings ranked as the "best overall" pick on CNBC Select's top high-yield savings account list. Below, we take a close look at the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings by breaking down its annual percentage yield (APY), access to your cash, perks and fees so you can decide if this high-yield savings account is right for you.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings review

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.60%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum balance (just $1 to earn interest)

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Easy-to-use mobile banking app

Offers no-fee personal loans Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings APY

The current APY is 0.60%. Users of the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings can start earning interest with just a low minimum of $1 in their account. If you want to really maximize the higher APY, however, we recommend having more than just a dollar in your account. Shon Anderson, a certified financial planner at Anderson Financial Strategies, LLC, recommends keeping two to four months of expenses in your savings. Marcus compounds interest on your savings daily, like the best high-yield savings accounts mostly do. The APY offered reflects the total amount of interest that the account would earn for the year.

Access to your cash

Account holders can withdraw money from their Marcus savings account online and by phone through ACH or by free wire transfer to a linked account at another bank. You can also request a withdrawal by check mailed to you. To add money to your account, you can transfer funds, make direct deposit payments, send a check or make a wire transfer. There is no option to deposit checks via the mobile app, which some other high-yield savings accounts offer. Marcus doesn't charge a fee if you link other bank accounts for incoming and outgoing transfers, but keep in mind that your other bank might. As required by law, Marcus savings account holders can make up to six free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle. While there are no ATM cards or checking account options available through Marcus, the bank does offer a variety of no-fee personal loans as well.

Perks

Those savers with the Marcus account can also count on easy mobile access. The bank's new mobile banking app is simple to use and allows users to set up recurring deposits, track their savings goals and see how much interest they've earned over the year. Though this is an online savings account, customers can receive live customer support over the phone or through online chat and the bank's U.S.-based contact center is open seven days a week.

Fees

Marcus offers no fees whatsoever: no monthly fees and no minimum deposits. While there are no associated fees, there is a small caveat on the bank's website noting that it may close your account if you do not maintain a positive balance for 60 days.

Bottom line

