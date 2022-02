The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card has new perks and a 100,000-point welcome bonus

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select details the new bonuses and perks, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify for the welcome bonus.

So, if you're on the hunt for a new travel credit card to cut your hotel bill, you may want to consider one of these cards to earn a solid welcome bonus and automatic Marriott Bonvoy elite status.

While there are a total of four Marriott credit cards (three consumer cards and one business card), two of them from Chase have raised their welcome offers. There is no public end date for the offer, so if you decide one of these cards is a good fit be sure to grab it before the promotion ends.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card welcome bonus and new perks

The Marriott Boundless card is currently offering 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months from your account opening. Even at a modest half-cent (.005) per point value, that's a $500 value in Marriott points from the start, although it's not too hard to get more value than that. Compared to other welcome offers, this one is one of the more valuable deals currently available.

Previously, the Marriott Boundless card earned 6x points on Marriott purchases and 2x points on all other purchases. Chase has added new bonus categories card: you'll now earn 3X Bonvoy points per dollar spent on the first $6,000 each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining combined. These are solid bonus categories as nearly all consumers spend heavily in one or more of these areas — although the $6,000 spending cap means you won't be earning too many more points than you were before. And even at a half-cent per point value, this is at least a 1.5% return on your spending.

Just by having the card you'll automatically earn 15 elite night credits each year, giving you automatic Silver status, and you can earn Gold status after you spend $35,000 on purchases each calendar year. Plus, as a new benefit, you can now earn one elite night credit toward Marriott elite status for every $5,000 you spend. This can help those who are trying to reach the next level of elite status move past the finish line.