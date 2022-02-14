This is the biggest mistake people make when trying to break the debt cycle

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Paying down debt is easier said than done. Some people may only be able to pay the minimum required amount each month — this means they're barely making a dent in their balance and it continues to accrue interest, which makes it even harder to completely pay off the debt.

For others, though, they might make considerable efforts to achieve a lower debt balance — but then they fall back into debt and their balance increases. Then, they're left to go through the motions of lowering their balance all over again.

These experiences can be frustrating and exhausting — and may leave many people feeling like they're never able to break the debt cycle despite positive habits like making monthly payments on time.

According to Paco de Leon, author of "Finance for the People: Getting A Grip On Your Finances", our subconscious habits can often present a problem when it comes to staying out of debt for good. And not recognizing and dealing with this can keep us trapped in that cycle of paying down debt only to incur it all over again.

"It's important to note that everyone will have their own personal situation that ends up being the reason why their debt cycle perpetuates, and it's everyone's responsibility to figure out what's going on," de Leon says. "For some, it's because they don't earn enough money and there are a lot of circumstances that overpower all their efforts. And there are some folks who are dealing with trauma they might be unaware of."

For instance, de Leon shares a story about a woman who grew up in a household where her parents were always fighting. This stressed her out, and to deal with that stress, she would go online and do some shopping. So even as an adult she found that whenever she got really stressed she turned to retail therapy, and used shopping to ease her anxiety.

For someone in this situation who has racked up a lot of credit card debt by shopping, it wouldn't matter much in the long term if they increased their salary or switched jobs to pay off their debt; their subconscious needing to go shopping whenever they're stressed will keep them overspending on their credit card no matter how much of the balance they pay off, and no matter how much they earn.

Instead, someone in this situation would need to find a different way of coping with their stress that doesn't involve shopping. By finding a different way to deal with stress, they may rely on retail therapy less to alleviate those feelings. And as a result of spending less, their credit card balance might stop increasing and they'll be able to pay it off sooner.