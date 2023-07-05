Ness Card review — get rewarded for healthy purchases

Designed for users who spare no expense on wellness products and services, the Ness Card is a premium card issued by the Bank of Missouri. Cardholders can earn reward points through eligible health and wellness purchases or physical activity and redeem fitness clothing, gear, classes, food and more. The Ness card is currently in public beta at Nesswell.com, which means it is available to anyone who qualifies but could undergo various changes and bugs as the card evolves. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the Ness card rewards, benefits and fees to help you decide if it's the right card for you.

Ness Card Learn More Information about the Ness Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 5X points on health & wellness merchants, 2X points everywhere else, up to 20,000 points on healthy activity, up to $200 credit on health & wellness spend, every 5th and 10th salad free at Sweetgreen each month and up to $2,000 in credits with benefit partners

Welcome bonus Earn a limited-time offer of 50,000 points for spending $6,000 spend in your first 90 days as a Ness Cardmember until August 2023

Annual fee $349

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR N/A

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Credit See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X points for health & wellness spend

2X points everywhere else

No foreign transaction fees

ID theft protection Cons $349 annual fee

Rewards earned only with select merchants

Limited cash-back reward categories

Cash-back redemption reduces value of rewards Learn More View More

Ness review

Welcome bonus

The Ness card offers a limited-time welcome bonus of 50,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first 90 days of account opening.

Benefits and perks

There are plenty of ways to earn rewards through the Ness card. Cardholders can earn two points per $1 on all purchases and five points per $1 through qualified health and wellness merchants, including food, health care, cosmetics, outdoor activities and fitness, when redeeming through the Ness Card Rewards Marketplace. Cardholders may also redeem points for cash back. However, points will then be worth only half a cent. Because the card is still in beta mode, these redemption options are subject to change Other brand-specific offers include: $15 statement credit after spending $75 in a month at Sweetgreen (limit up to two times per month)

Up to $300 annual credit for Parsley Health (advanced primary care)

Up to $200 annual credit for self-care services at Exhale Spa (up to $50 per quarter)

Up to $200 annual credit for personal training with Fyt ($100 credit for a personal training session every 6 months)

Up to $180 annual credit for in-home beauty services via a Glamsquad membership ($15 in statement credits per month)

Up to $100 annual credit for probiotics from Seed ($25 statement credit every quarter)

Up to $100 annual credit for inner wellness tech gear at HigherDOSE

Additional benefits from Magic Spoon, SOTO Method, Modern Age and others

Rates and fees

While the Ness card offers many valuable perks, it also comes with a hefty annual fee of $349. It's also a charge card, meaning it doesn't charge interest or allow you to carry a balance from one month to the next, so cardholders must pay the balance in full each billing cycle. If a late payment is made, cardholders will be charged an initial $29 late fee and a $39 late fee if another payment is —missed within the subsequent six billing cycles. If two consecutive late payments are made, the late fee will be $39 or 1.99% of the unpaid balance, whichever is greater.

How do other cards compare?

There aren't many credit cards created solely for health and wellness rewards. The Paceline Card offered rewards for physical activity and eligible health and wellness purchases but was discontinued in February 2023. The AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays* also offers rewards on healthcare-related spending. For no annual fee, the card earns 3% cash back on gas and drug store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) and 2% cash back on eligible medical expenses. Cardholders can also redeem rewards for cash back or an AARP membership, among other options, via BarclaysUS.com. If you want to earn solid points on purchases beyond just health and wellness, premium travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express also offer numerous annual statement credits. For an annual fee of $550, the Sapphire Reserve offers an automatic $300 statement credit whenever the card is used on a travel purchase. In contrast, the Platinum card offers other valuable statement credits on luxury travel and shopping purchases, such as hotels, including a monthly Equinox gym credit for an annual fee of $695.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.