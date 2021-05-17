Should you move out or stay at home after graduation? A financial planner shares her advice

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Fresh college graduates don't have to wait long before "adulting" — and all the expenses that come with it — take them by surprise.

Once you move that tassel from right to left, your mind may start to add up all the dollar signs heading your way. From paying back your student loans, to putting a deposit down on a new apartment, to covering the costs of a new professional wardrobe — your graduation ceremony might be free, but the road to independence is anything but.

That's why college students who have the ability to move home may consider crashing with a parent or family member. Your childhood bedroom might still be full of stuffed animals, but at least it's (likely) a free place to stay while you plan your next move. With less pressure to pay bills, you can save money for a few months, or even a year, while looking for jobs and an ideal new home.

But however cheap (or free) the rent may be at home, moving back in with parents and/or family members also comes with costs, argues Albert financial advice expert Michaela McDonald, CFP.

Ahead, we speak to McDonald about how new grads can choose the path that's best for them.