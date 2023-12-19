Southwest Airlines establishes a $90 million fund for delayed travelers. Here's when you'll qualify

Southwest Airlines has been fined $140 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation stemming from last year's holiday meltdown — a record fine. As part of the settlement, the government requires Southwest to create a $90 million fund for eligible Southwest passengers delayed by future travel disruptions between April 30, 2024, to April 29, 2027. Here's what you need to know about when you qualify for the benefits and what you can do to protect yourself in the event of a trip delay with any airline.

Who qualifies for Southwest's future delay voucher

During its meltdown over the 2022 holidays, Southwest canceled over 16,000 flights and doled out over $600 million in refunds and reimbursements to customers. On top of that, it gave 25,000 Southwest points to passengers affected by the cancellations. The $90 million fund provides an additional avenue for compensation to future Southwest passengers if their travel plans are interrupted. Southwest is required to issue you a $75 voucher if your travel is impacted by anything within Southwest's control and you arrive at your destination three hours or more after your scheduled arrival time. These vouchers are valid for "future use on the airline," according to the DOT's announcement.

Southwest's current cancellation policy Southwest's current standard flight cancellation policy doesn't have any change or cancellation fees. And you're eligible for a refund as long as you cancel at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time. If you book more expensive refundable fares, you can be reimbursed 100% of the cost to your original form of payment. For the cheaper non-refundable fares, you'll receive a 100% refund in the form of a Transferable Flight Credit, which can be used for a future flight or transferred (one time) to another Southwest Rapid Rewards member.

Credit cards with trip delay coverage

If your airline won't cover the additional costs you incur from a delay, you may be covered by your credit card's trip delay reimbursement benefit. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a premium credit card with one of the most generous trip delay coverages you can get with a credit card. When you pay for travel with the card, you can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for additional expenses caused by an eligible delay. This benefit covers costs not paid for by the travel provider or other insurance including, lodging, meals, transportation and toiletries. An eligible delay is a delay of six hours or more or one that requires an overnight stay.

If you're interested in credit card travel insurance but would like a cheaper travel credit card, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is a good choice. It has no annual fee and comes with trip delay reimbursement coverage when your travel is delayed for 12+ hours or requires an overnight stay. You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses.

Bottom line

Southwest was fined $140 million by the U.S. DOT because of its 2022 meltdown which stranded millions of passengers over the holidays. With this fine, the airline is setting aside $90 million to reimburse Southwest passengers for future travel delays. If you'd like to have additional coverage that applies to any airline, consider paying for your flights with a credit card that has trip delay insurance.

