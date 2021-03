Watch out for this little-known clause when having a co-signer on your student loans

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Many private student loan lenders offer potential borrowers the ability to have a co-signer if they don't qualify on their own.

Having a co-signer makes it easier to fund your education if you don't have a good credit score or a reliable source of income to make monthly loan payments. But there are some financial ramifications to be aware of if something should happen to your co-signer.

Before you apply for a private student loan with a co-signer, you'll want to review the terms and look for a provision known as "automatic default."

Automatic default is a clause that some private lenders include in their student loan agreements that says if your co-signer should file for bankruptcy or die, the remaining balance comes immediately due in full even if the loan was in good standing. With many student loan balances totaling tens of thousands of dollars, this could be a big issue for borrowers if they can't pay it all off at once.

Below, Select offers advice on what borrowers can do to avoid automatic default and any financial fallout that comes along with it.