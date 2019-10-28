Uber Credit Card from Barclays is relaunching with updated rewards

Barclays announced on Monday, October 28, the refresh of the Uber Credit Card. Starting today, new cardholders can benefit from more rewards on all Uber-related transactions. Current cardmembers can expect to be transitioned to the new program within the first six months of 2020 and will be notified of the changes and their transition date via email and their statement. "We reevaluated our product and looked at ways to evolve it so that we could be the best card for the Uber loyalist and really give them rewards and redemption options that they wanted and were valuable to them," Nichelle Evans, managing director of travel and entertainment co-brand partnerships at Barclays, tells CNBC Select. Below, CNBC Select has the scoop on the refreshed card, from new rewards to the end of some benefits.

Rewards

Barclays revamped the rewards program and made several changes to how cardholders earn and redeem rewards. 5% back in Uber Cash on all Uber purchases including Uber rides, Uber Eats orders, and JUMP bike and scooter rides (previously 2%)

3% back in Uber Cash on restaurants and bars (previously 4%)

3% back in Uber Cash on hotels and airfare (remains the same)

1% back in Uber Cash on all other purchases (remains the same) Another change in the rewards program is the removal of streaming subscriptions as a bonus category. Eligible streaming services had earned 2%, but now earn 1%. Cardholders earn Uber Cash instead of cash back. This creates some limitations since Uber Cash can only be redeemed for Uber-related purchases, such as Uber rides and UberEats orders. Previously, cash back could be applied as a statement credit or redeemed for gift cards. However, there's one new perk to Uber Cash: You can redeem rewards for as little as a penny and if you wait for rewards to reach $50, it will automatically transfer to your Uber wallet. Before, you were required to accrue $5 to redeem for Uber Cash and $25 for all other redemptions. The welcome bonus remains the same: $100 in Uber Cash after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

Added benefits

Cardholders continue to receive cell phone protection up to $600 for damage or theft when you pay your monthly phone bill with your card. The card no longer offers up to a $50 statement credit for online subscription services after you spend $5,000 or more on your card per year. Effective November 1, cardholders can receive roadside dispatch, which is a pay-per-use roadside assistance program. The fee for a standard service call is $69.95.

Fees

This card still has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, making it a good choice for traveling abroad. There are no intro 0% APR offers and a 17.49% to 28.24% variable APR.

The card's new look

Two years after the card was originally launched, Barclays and Uber worked together to create an updated card design. There's been a trend of card issuers relaunching cards with new designs lately, most recently the American Express® Green Card revamped its card design at its 50th anniversary. The Uber Credit Card now has a sleeker look compared to the prior card. Source: Uber

Bottom line

The Uber Credit Card is made for the loyal Uber consumer who's looking to reap rewards on Uber rides and UberEats. With its increased 5% Uber Cash on all Uber related purchases, this card has become the best option for Uber. However, if you're not a fan of Uber or sad to see the lower rewards for dining out and streaming services, consider alternative credit cards for restaurants, gas and transit, travel and entertainment. Information about the Uber Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. For rates and fees of the American Express® Green Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.