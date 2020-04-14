USAA offers members credit card payment deferrals up to 90 days amid the coronavirus pandemic

If you're a USAA credit cardholder, you may be able to defer your credit card payments for 90 days.

The San Antonio-based financial company has joined other major card issuers like American Express, Chase and Bank of America in offering assistance to its members who have been financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Such temporary relief measures include payment arrangements, deferrals, due date extensions, deductible and co-insurance waivers and annuity withdrawal fee forgiveness. These programs apply to health and life insurance, credit cards, consumer loans, mortgages, credit lines, investments and retirement products.

This is welcome news for cardholders — whether you have the USAA® Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card that offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, or the USAA® Military Affiliate American Express® Card that offers an introductory 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months (after, 10.90% to 25.90% variable APR).

If you are approved for a deferral program, you will not be penalized for your late payments — but your card may still incur interest on your unpaid balances. Still, deferral can be a good option if you don't think you will be able to make your credit card payments on time these next few months. Remember, deferrals and forbearance look better on your credit report than late payments.