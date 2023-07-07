Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front and offers free credit card debt relief consultations
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
FreshBooks
Learn More
Terms Apply
FreshBooks
FreshBooks accounting software allows you to easily upload receipts (including mileage) and create invoices
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Personal Finance

Limited time offer: Get Walmart+ for 50% off and save shipping, gas and more

Walmart Plus members have access to a variety of ongoing benefits and equally valuable limited-time deals.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer
Share
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Now through July 13, 2013, new Walmart+ members can get an annual membership for $49, which is 50% off the standard price. And with Walmart Plus Week running from July 10 to 13, this is the perfect time to sign up.

Walmart+ members will have early access to deals starting on July 10 at 12 p.m. ET. So if you want to jump on the limited-time offers early, you'll need to sign-up before then. Walmart Plus Week will run alongside Amazon's Prime Day and feature similar deals on everything from robot vacuums to fashion and home goods.

A Walmart+ membership also includes ongoing benefits which can easily offset the cost, especially at this discounted price. Members get free shipping, free grocery delivery, a Paramount+ subscription and more.

Walmart+ benefits

Walmart+ normally costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and gives members access to a range of benefits, including:

  • Free Paramount+ subscription (normally $4.99 a month)
  • Free shipping (no minimum order amount)
  • Free grocery delivery
  • Up to 10 cents per gallon off on gas at Walmart, Sam's Club, Exxon/Mobil and Murphy's locations

In addition to the ongoing perks, Walmart+ members have access to a number of limited-time offers. These deals include six months of free Spotify Premium (normally $9.99 a month) and deals on services like Babbel, Scribd and Sirius XM.

Here's a quick side-by-side look at how Amazon Prime and Walmart+ compare:

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+

Amazon Prime Walmart+
Free trial period30 days30 days
Monthly cost$14.99 per month$12.95 per month
Yearly cost$139 annually ($40.88 savings)$98 annually ($57.40 savings)
Student discountYesNo
Free same-day deliveryYes - $35 minimumYes - $35 minimum
Free grocery deliveryYes - $150 minimumYes - $35 minimum
Music and video streamingYesOnly video, not music
Clothing perksYes - Prime WardrobeNo
Gas discountsNoYes
Scan to pay in storeYesYes

Don't miss: Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+: What you need to know about the rival services

Credit cards to help you get the most from Walmart+

To get a solid return on your Walmart purchases, you could get the Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®. With the card, you'll earn 5% back on purchases at Walmart.com, 2% back at restaurants, travel, in-store Walmart® purchases and Murphy USA and Walmart® fuel stations. All other spending earns 1% back and the card has no annual fee.

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Walmart Rewards® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back at Walmart.com, including pickup and delivery; 2% cash back on purchases in Walmart® stores, Murphy USA and Walmart® fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel purchases; 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard® is accepted

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 5% back on purchases in Walmart® stores for the first 12 months when you use your card with Walmart Pay

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts at the promotional APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    N/A

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

However, other rewards credit cards can be just as rewarding and also have no annual fee. The Citi® Double Cash Card earns 2% back on all purchases, 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay. So it could be more lucrative overall when you factor in the spending you'll do outside of Walmart.

Citi® Double Cash Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express can also be a great travel card to open if you're interested in Walmart+ because you'll get an up to $12.95 monthly statement credit to cover the membership fee (plus Ups are not eligible; subject to auto-renewal). The American Express Platinum card does have a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), but you can easily offset the cost with the card's many benefits. In addition to the Walmart+ benefit, cardholders get credits for airline fees, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, Equinox, Saks, digital entertainment and more. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

You can save money with a Walmart+ membership with ongoing benefits like free shipping and by taking advantage of limited-time deals. Right now, you can get 50% off an annual membership for a limited time. If you're not ready to commit to an annual membership yet, keep in mind that Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of The Platinum® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Latest