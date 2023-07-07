Limited time offer: Get Walmart+ for 50% off and save shipping, gas and more

Now through July 13, 2013, new Walmart+ members can get an annual membership for $49, which is 50% off the standard price. And with Walmart Plus Week running from July 10 to 13, this is the perfect time to sign up.

Walmart+ members will have early access to deals starting on July 10 at 12 p.m. ET. So if you want to jump on the limited-time offers early, you'll need to sign-up before then. Walmart Plus Week will run alongside Amazon's Prime Day and feature similar deals on everything from robot vacuums to fashion and home goods.

A Walmart+ membership also includes ongoing benefits which can easily offset the cost, especially at this discounted price. Members get free shipping, free grocery delivery, a Paramount+ subscription and more.