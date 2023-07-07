Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Limited time offer: Get Walmart+ for 50% off and save shipping, gas and more
Walmart Plus members have access to a variety of ongoing benefits and equally valuable limited-time deals.
Now through July 13, 2013, new Walmart+ members can get an annual membership for $49, which is 50% off the standard price. And with Walmart Plus Week running from July 10 to 13, this is the perfect time to sign up.
Walmart+ members will have early access to deals starting on July 10 at 12 p.m. ET. So if you want to jump on the limited-time offers early, you'll need to sign-up before then. Walmart Plus Week will run alongside Amazon's Prime Day and feature similar deals on everything from robot vacuums to fashion and home goods.
A Walmart+ membership also includes ongoing benefits which can easily offset the cost, especially at this discounted price. Members get free shipping, free grocery delivery, a Paramount+ subscription and more.
Walmart+ benefits
Walmart+ normally costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and gives members access to a range of benefits, including:
- Free Paramount+ subscription (normally $4.99 a month)
- Free shipping (no minimum order amount)
- Free grocery delivery
- Up to 10 cents per gallon off on gas at Walmart, Sam's Club, Exxon/Mobil and Murphy's locations
In addition to the ongoing perks, Walmart+ members have access to a number of limited-time offers. These deals include six months of free Spotify Premium (normally $9.99 a month) and deals on services like Babbel, Scribd and Sirius XM.
Here's a quick side-by-side look at how Amazon Prime and Walmart+ compare:
Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+
|Amazon Prime
|Walmart+
|Free trial period
|30 days
|30 days
|Monthly cost
|$14.99 per month
|$12.95 per month
|Yearly cost
|$139 annually ($40.88 savings)
|$98 annually ($57.40 savings)
|Student discount
|Yes
|No
|Free same-day delivery
|Yes - $35 minimum
|Yes - $35 minimum
|Free grocery delivery
|Yes - $150 minimum
|Yes - $35 minimum
|Music and video streaming
|Yes
|Only video, not music
|Clothing perks
|Yes - Prime Wardrobe
|No
|Gas discounts
|No
|Yes
|Scan to pay in store
|Yes
|Yes
Credit cards to help you get the most from Walmart+
To get a solid return on your Walmart purchases, you could get the Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®. With the card, you'll earn 5% back on purchases at Walmart.com, 2% back at restaurants, travel, in-store Walmart® purchases and Murphy USA and Walmart® fuel stations. All other spending earns 1% back and the card has no annual fee.
Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back at Walmart.com, including pickup and delivery; 2% cash back on purchases in Walmart® stores, Murphy USA and Walmart® fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel purchases; 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard® is accepted
Welcome bonus
Earn 5% back on purchases in Walmart® stores for the first 12 months when you use your card with Walmart Pay
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
17.99% to 28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts at the promotional APR
Foreign transaction fee
N/A
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
However, other rewards credit cards can be just as rewarding and also have no annual fee. The Citi® Double Cash Card earns 2% back on all purchases, 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay. So it could be more lucrative overall when you factor in the spending you'll do outside of Walmart.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Rewards
2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Fair/Good/Excellent
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
The Platinum Card® from American Express can also be a great travel card to open if you're interested in Walmart+ because you'll get an up to $12.95 monthly statement credit to cover the membership fee (plus Ups are not eligible; subject to auto-renewal). The American Express Platinum card does have a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), but you can easily offset the cost with the card's many benefits. In addition to the Walmart+ benefit, cardholders get credits for airline fees, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, Equinox, Saks, digital entertainment and more. Terms apply.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Bottom line
You can save money with a Walmart+ membership with ongoing benefits like free shipping and by taking advantage of limited-time deals. Right now, you can get 50% off an annual membership for a limited time. If you're not ready to commit to an annual membership yet, keep in mind that Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial.
