Applying for a checking or savings account won't impact your credit score, but here's what to watch out for

Opening a bank account or applying for a new credit card are smart financial moves to make. A checking and/or savings account both keep your money safe and secure until you're ready to use it, and a credit card helps you build a credit history so you can more easily get approved for loans in the future.

But before applying for any of the above, you should first know how doing so could affect your credit score.

Credit card applications require card issuers to pull your credit report in order to see if you are a trustworthy borrower. These result in a hard inquiry and will likely ding your credit score a few points temporarily. But opening a new bank account is different.

On the other hand, banks often screen an applicant's history through a reporting agency called ChexSystems when they apply for a new checking and/or savings accont. A ChexSystems report looks at your past savings and checking account history, as opposed to your credit history. This may include any unpaid negative balances (from overdrafting), frequent overdraft fees, bounced checks and/or suspected fraud.

Pulling a ChexSystems report has no direct impact on your credit score, but Experian points out that the report can reveal problem areas in your finances that impact both your credit and banking history. A negative mark on your ChexSystems report that causes you to be denied for a new bank account could signal that your credit is in danger, too.

There may be no relationship between the two, but something negative in your banking history serves as a bigger warning sign and can make you aware of things you didn't realize about your own finances. For instance, a negative checking account balance could be sent to a debt collection agency, which could then go on to report it to one of the three main credit bureaus. If this happens, your credit score will be affected.

To see what your ChexSystems report looks like, access a free copy once every 12 months by going to the consumer reporting agency's website or by calling 800-428-9623.