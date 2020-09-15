Here's how banks check your credit when you apply to open a checking or savings account

One of the first financial steps that many people take is opening a checking and savings account. Doing so lets you easily pay for everyday expenses, as well as save up for certain milestones in the near future.

Both types of deposit accounts offer a safe place for your cash, but their purposes differ: A checking account holds your spending money for things like monthly rent and bills, while your savings account acts as an emergency fund that stores money put aside for a rainy day. People commonly open a joint checking and savings account at the same time so they can easily transfer funds from one to the other.

Banks don't look at your credit score when you open a checking and/or savings account, but they may screen your banking history. Potential account holders might be screened through a reporting agency called ChexSystems, which pulls your checking and savings account history similar to the way your credit history is pulled for your credit report.

The requirements are not as tough, however, as new credit card applications. Below, we take a look at what you can expect.