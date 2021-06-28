Having a baby? Here are the big 3 expenses to start budgeting for

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Expecting parents undoubtedly have a lot on their mind when preparing to welcome an additional member to the family. Finances is certainly one of those things. While it's obvious that a new baby means an influx of spending on everything from diapers and baby gadgets, to outfitting a nursery, there are three big expenses that you don't want to wait to the last minute to start budgeting for. Monica Sipes, a Texas-based CFP, senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors and mother of a 3 ½-year-old, suggests expecting parents put their money toward birth costs, childcare expenses and future education when they can.

1. Birth costs

"This one usually hits new parents hard," Sipes tells Select. "They walk out of the hospital with their new little bundle of joy and are expecting to pay X, when it is actually X-squared." Hospital births, even with insurance, are expensive. In the U.S., the average cost for labor and delivery with insurance is more than $4,500, according to a peer-reviewed Health Affairs study published in January 2020. "Bills will trickle in sometimes for months after birth, so be sure you are financially prepared for this," Sipes adds. She recommends starting to set aside $500 to $600 each month for hospital bills during pregnancy. This amount could range, depending on the deductible on your insurance plan. Non-profit organization FAIR Health offers a free healthcare expenses tool where you can estimate childbirth costs in your state, with or without insurance.

2. Childcare expenses

"This is a big one, and probably the largest new cost that parents will incur," Sipes says. She adds that childcare expenses can really add up if both parents are working and therefore need additional help. Childcare expenses can run the gamut, depending on the level of care and time commitment required. Sipes' best tip is that parents-to-be prepare themselves for what they plan to do after childbirth. Research options and costs in your area for things like daycare, a babysitter or a nanny. Shopping around beforehand can help you create a very realistic budget before it's go-time when you may feel forced to make a rash decision that ends up costing you more. "It might be a good idea to set aside this expense during pregnancy, or early on, to make sure you are comfortable with the added cost and it works within your cash flow," Sipes says.

3. Future education

