The 8 best credit cards for new parents, helping you pay for everything from diapers to a college fund

A lot changes when you have a child, and that includes your everyday expenses. From buying packs of diapers in bulk, to frequenting the grocery aisles for baby food and browsing Amazon for newborn everything, your now-expanded shopping list may mean it's time to open a credit card that fits your growing family's needs. The best credit cards for new parents are those that reward the categories where you spend the most. Whether it's a rewards card or a cash-back card, there are many options to choose from that help ease the financial burden of becoming a new parent. Below, CNBC Select rounds up eight common spending categories for new parents and the best corresponding credit card to use for each.

For making the grocery store rounds For driving to appointments and playdates For squeezing in a workout For the frequent Target or Walmart run For filling up your Amazon cart For the times when you forget to pay your credit card bill For kickstarting your kid's college fund For earning money back

1. For making the grocery store rounds

2. For driving to appointments and playdates

The PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card currently offers the highest rewards rate at gas stations, with 5X points per dollar spent. If you want to maximize rewards at gas stations while transporting your little one, this card can earn the average American $111 annually, based on CNBC Select calculations. This card has no annual fee, so you can really save on the road. PenFed is a credit union, so membership is required to open the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card. Learn more: The best gas rewards credit cards of 2020

3. For squeezing in a workout

Whether it entails enrolling in a gym membership or using fitness equipment in the comfort of your own home, getting exercise is a good outlet for any new parent. With the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card, you can earn up to 5% cash back at gyms and fitness centers. This was the only card CNBC Select could find that offers bonus rewards, more than 2%, on eligible gyms. Gyms and fitness clubs are considered one category, and popular merchants include SoulCycle, LA Fitness and Equinox. Check out the full list of eligible gyms and fitness centers. Cardholders can also benefit from 5% cash back on two bonus categories each quarter, including home utilities and department stores (which pairs nicely with making your home baby-friendly). Learn more: Best credit cards for all your fitness expenses in 2020

4. For the frequent Target or Walmart run

5. For filling up your Amazon cart

If you see yourself ordering all the baby basics online, you should consider getting an Amazon credit card. Although the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, requires users to have an eligible Amazon Prime membership ($119 annually, or $12.99 a month), the company's branded credit card offers the highest rewards return: a robust 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Amazon Prime membership gives you access to a number of perks, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video and exclusive discounts at Whole Foods (that grocery list is looking less daunting). When you sign up for the card, you receive a $70 Amazon.com gift card automatically after account approval. This welcome bonus could be a great way to help fund a new nursery in your home, or gift your partner something special for being a new parent. Learn more: The best credit card for people who love shopping on Amazon

6. For the times when you forget to pay your credit card bill

Now that your life just got a whole lot busier, it's only normal that other things may sometimes fall by the wayside — like paying your bills on time. We always recommend you pay your credit card balance on time and in full every month to avoid paying interest, but if you find yourself sometimes slipping, the Citi Simplicity® Card may be right for you. The card has a guaranteed no penalty rate, no late fees if you miss a credit card payment and no annual fee. The Citi Simplicity® Card also ranked on CNBC Select's list of the best balance transfer credit cards because it has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods out there, offering you a long stretch of time to pay off any revolving credit card debt while starting a family. New cardmembers can get nearly two years (21 months) of of interest-free financing on balance transfers (after 16.24% to 26.24% variable APR). This can be helpful if you have a large balance or if your cash flow doesn't allow you to pay off debt within the 6-, 12-, 15- or 18-month time periods of other balance transfer cards. Learn more: Citi Simplicity card review: Pay off your debt with 21 months of no interest on balance transfers

7. For kickstarting your kid's college fund

It's never too early to start saving for your child's education. 529 college savings credit cards are your best bet when planning for future college costs. These credit cards automatically deposit cash-back rewards from all your purchases into a 529 plan that you can open for your child. A 529 plan is a specialized savings account where the money is used to pay for the beneficiary's college expenses and K-12 tuition, tax-free. 529 cards, such as the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Card that offers 2% cash back on purchases and the Upromise® Mastercard® that offers 1.25% cash back, put money directly into your kid's college savings without your having to think about it. But while these credit cards can be helpful in encouraging you to save money for your child's college education, we don't recommend relying on these alone to fund it.

8. For earning money back

With all the additional spending ahead of you, it helps to have a credit card that simply lets you earn cash back on all of your purchases. The Citi® Double Cash Card is one of the best no-annual-fee credit cards because of its straightforward and flat-rate, cash-back rewards program. Cardholders earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make a purchase and an additional 1% when you pay your credit card bill. With no limit to the amount you can earn back, new parents can really cash in on spending for the newborn in their lives. Cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit or direct deposit, and you don't have to worry about activating bonus categories and tracking your purchases with this card. Learn more: Here's why the Citi Double Cash Card is the best way to earn cash back—without paying an annual fee Information about the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card, Target REDCard, Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card, Walmart Rewards™ Card, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, and Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

