Why college is a huge expense that's still worth it — for now

College costs have notably increased from a decade or so ago — after adjusting for inflation the cost of an average year of undergraduate study has risen by more than $5,000 since 2007. And as higher education expenses have gone up, student loan debt has followed suit — the average Federal student loan balance has doubled over that same period. But even though pursuing a degree often means taking on a major financial burden, recent research shows that for many Americans, it's worth the cost. College graduates tend to earn more money. The income gap between those with a college degree and those with only a high school education is growing and increases with age. Whatever you spend on college, you're likely to end up making that back and more, says Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute's Center on Education Data and Policy. Below CNBC Select looks at the evidence for why, more often than not, a college degree provides you with better financial opportunities even as costs for attending rise.

You have options to bring down your degree's sticker price

Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) Learn More Information about Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Minimum opening balance $25, or $15 per pay period via payroll deduction

Maximum overall contribution $500,000

Portfolio options Investors can choose from enrollment year-based, multi-fund investments, single funds or the guaranteed fund option

Underlying funds A mix of funds from Schwab, TIAA-CREF and Vanguard

Fees and expenses Total asset-based expense ratio: 0.065% to 0.185% See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Available to residents of any state

Offers low fees

Diverse investment options

Tax benefits for residents

Offers gifting platform where givers can save their profile for future contributions Cons Minimum opening balance, but it’s low

Performance is lower than others on list Learn More View More

CollegeAdvantage (Ohio) Learn More Information about CollegeAdvantage has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Minimum opening balance $25

Maximum overall contribution $523,000

Portfolio options Choose from age-based, risk-based, DIY options and FDIC-insured accounts

Underlying funds Age- and risk-based portfolios from Vanguard; individual options includes ones from Dimensional Fund Advisors and Vanguard

Fees and expenses Total asset-based expense ratio: 0.145% to 0.435% See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Available to residents of any state

Offers low fees

Diverse investment options

Tax benefits for residents Cons Minimum opening balance, but it’s low

Performance is lower than others on list

Doesn’t offer online gifting portal for easy sharing (may offer gift cards or allow mail gift contributions) Learn More View More

The right degrees can unlock a world of wealth

Going to college is a tradeoff. You're likely to be taking on student debt and missing out on four years of earning and work experience. On top of that, roughly 43% of graduates end up starting their careers underemployed, at a job for which they are overqualified. However, despite all that, college degrees pay off for most people in the long run. By the time the average college graduate hits their early 30s, they've already earned enough to offset the cost of a degree and to make up for the lost earnings while attending college. Certain fields of study tend to be much more lucrative. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) degrees have 10X higher return on investment compared to the lowest performing degrees, according to forthcoming research by The Burning Glass Institute. This finding complements May 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which found the average annual wage for all STEM occupations to be $109,000 (compared to the $58,260 that was the average annual wage for all occupations surveyed).

And just about any degree increases your career opportunities

Even if you don't start in a career that requires a degree or that is in your field of study, your diploma can greatly expand the scope of your future opportunities to earn. People who have a degree and take a job that doesn't require one have better career mobility than their peers in the same job who don't have a degree, Sigelman says. His research shows that within five years after graduating, degree holders are twice as likely as non-degree holders to advance to a job with stricter education requirements, which also tends to increase earnings. And graduates who stay at jobs that don't require a degree still tend to earn more than their degreeless co-workers.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

As the cost of attending college increases, many wonder if a degree is still worth it. But the list price of tuition doesn't tell the whole story. An overwhelming majority of first-time college students qualify for financial aid, which has decreased the cost of tuition and fees for many students in recent years (once you account for inflation). At the same time, college graduates continue to have higher incomes, on average, than those with only a high school degree and that gap is growing. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.