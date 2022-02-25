Here's why you likely won't earn more on your savings even when the Fed increases rates

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates come March, many are let wondering whether or not that will be good news for their savings accounts. Typically, savings account APYs fluctuate in accordance with the federal funds rate. But the pandemic posed a unique caveat: Americans of all income levels built up their savings so much during these last two years that banks don't need to offer attractive, higher interest rates to lure more consumers — or, in other words, more deposits. In short, all this is to mean that savers might not see any immediate changes in the amount of interest they're earning in their bank account when the Fed does raise rates later this year.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

So, where should your savings be stashed?

Bottom line

As we think about how our savings accounts will be affected once the Fed raises rates in the near future, the proverb "prepare for the worst, hope for the best" is a good way to look at it. By ensuring that your savings are in an online high-yield savings account or a short-term CD, you are earning the highest interest possible while also keeping your money secure and accessible. In this way, you're preparing for the worst — interest rates not going up — but if they do, your money will already be in place to benefit. Before moving around your cash, compare the best CDs with short-term maturities to the high-yield savings accounts that you are considering so you land on the best place for your savings. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.