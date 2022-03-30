Your tax refund may look smaller this year — here's why

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

If you've already filed your tax return this year, you may have experienced the shock of receiving a smaller-than-usual tax refund . IRS data so far this tax season shows the average refund has actually jumped 15% — to nearly $3,500 compared with the previous year's amounts — so what could be causing Americans to see smaller refund checks overall?

The 2021 tax year presented many challenges for taxpayers. While government initiatives put more money in Americans' pockets during the pandemic, they also paved the way for fewer tax write offs, making things difficult for the many working Americans who rely on their tax refund to provide a boost to their finances.

A recent H&R Block survey suggests that while 73% of people who struggle financially intend to save some or all of their tax refund each year, only 44% of them end up putting that money away because of unexpected expenses. If you're unsure as to why your tax refund may be smaller than usual, it may have been because you encountered or received one or more of the following during last year:

Frozen student loan debt

When the pandemic shutdowns went into effect, the U.S. Department of Education froze all public student loan payments and stopped interest from accruing on student loan accounts. While this has been a great benefit to those who were struggling to pay them, it also means the $2,500 above-the-line deduction has been rendered worthless during the freeze. As a result, consumers have had more taxable income remain in their pockets, which, in turn, has led to them receiving a smaller tax refund.

That said, if you've been paying private student loans through services like SoFi or Laurel Road, your payments and interest haven't actually stopped, so if you fall into this category, be sure to utilize this deduction on your tax return.

Advance child tax credit payments

When the American Rescue Plan went into effect in March 2021, it provided financial relief to millions of families, increasing the 2021 child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child age 17 and under and adding an extra $600 for children under six years old.

Anecdotally, this has been a major reason why many Americans are disappointed by their tax refunds this year. Eric Bronnenkant, Head of Tax at Betterment, discusses the different scenarios many people are now finding themselves in.

"The advance of child tax credits during the year may end up reducing an individual's refund when they file," Bronnenkant tells Select. "Other people may have received too much of an advance credit but [are] not qualifying at all when filing their tax return, which resulted in a significant decrease in their refund."

Consider the following example: if you had a $3,600 child tax credit write-off but received $1,800 as an advance last year, you're only allowed to write off $1,800. Only being able to write off this smaller amount leads to having a smaller refund.

It's also likely many Americans have been reporting incorrect numbers because of the advance. TurboTax CPA and tax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis tells Select that if tax filers don't report this information correctly, they could "see an adjustment in their return" from the IRS. She urges consumers to refer to their Child Tax Credit Letter 6419 to verify how much they actually received in 2021 so they'll know exactly how much to claim.

Unemployment assistance

In 2020, the federal government waived federal taxes on all unemployment income. For the 2021 tax year, however, that is no longer the case.

If you collected unemployment assistance at any time during 2021, it's considered taxable income. With millions of Americans collecting unemployment benefits at one point or another last year, it's another reason why so many are seeing lower refunds this year.

When someone is approved for unemployment assistance, they can choose whether or not they want to have their taxes withheld. For those who chose not to, back taxes will be owed.

To claim unemployment income on your tax return, you should have received a 1099-G form from your state's unemployment agency. This form contains all the numbers you need to correctly input this information into your tax return.

