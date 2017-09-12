When you are young, time is on your side. But as you grow older, it becomes more precious and you can't get lost time back. Many baby boomers are wishing they had some time back. They would have made different financial decisions. Or so they think, anyway.

Millennials have time on their side, but they also have the recent experience of the Great Recession. They may be afraid of the markets. This reminds me of my grandparents' generation.

Coming of age in the Depression marked them for life. That generation never again trusted the markets. They were extremely suspicious of investments for their entire lives. This was to their detriment. They lived much smaller financial lives than they had to.

But the world is different today. There is so much more knowledge and information available. It seems to me that even though millennials came of age in a tough financial environment similar to their great-grandparents, they have an opportunity to overcome this challenge.

The No. 1 way young people can get on a productive financial path is by beginning to invest now. Even if they begin with small amounts of money, they can experience the benefits of investing early. And these benefits are powerful.